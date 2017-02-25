At the U.S. Island State of Hawaii, due to average temperature.

Dave's Hawaiian Ice Cream - yelp average rating Locals 5 Stars rating by Non Locals 4 Stars

Munchies Frozen Yogurt - average yelp rating 3.5 stars to 4 stars.

Cold Stone Creamery - an Arizona Chain, average 3 stars.

Shaved Ice is more popular than Ice Cream as routinely visited by Democrat President Obama during his Vacations to Hawaii, as Island Snow, rated average 4 stars on yelp.

With Shaved Ice sometimes having Ice Cream inside under the Shaved Ice, that also has sweet Azuki Beans with the Ice Cream.

Matsumoto General Store's Shaved Ice being the most Famous average rating by locals 5 stars, average rating by non locals 4 stars on yelp.

A almost unknown Ice Cream location as 8 Half Desserts, rated 5 stars on yelp.

Of course there is always Baskin Robbins average rating 3.5 stars on yelp

We even have a Ben & Jerry's average rating 3.5 stars on yelp.

What I have experienced from Years of living at Europe, there is nothing to compare at the U.S. with actual Italian Ice Cream usually made that day, early morning for that day with fresh pureed fruits, fresh roasted ground cocoa chocolate beans, recently grounded vanilla beans, finely ground fresh mint leaves, etc.; real cream (not allowed in the U.S. as Not pasteurized, Pasteurization was to minimize the risks of liquid borne diseases and rapid spoilage this is also why actual German Beers and Wines taste different at the U.S. than actual German Beers and Wines as usually not pasteurized as Pasteurization stops the fermentation process and kills any Pro Biotics (helpful bacteria), to minimize the risks Europeans use absolutely fresh cream to make their Ice Cream); no preservatives; no added sugar; with each Italian Ice Cafe having their Ice Cream taste slightly different than the other Italian Ice Cream Cafes.

Of course the Italian Ice Cafes also serve Fresh recently roasted and ground coffee beans to make Espressos, Cappuccinos topped with real whipped cream and recently ground fresh nutmeg (that shows up positive on urinalysis), Irish Coffee (Irish Cream Liqueur), Coffee with Italian Armaretto Liqueur, Russian Coffee (Vodka), etc.. They also serve Italian Wines, not only Chianti but Italian Wines from the Region that they came from.

Some have Italian Pastries also. Almond Biscotti, Almond Tartlette, Anisette Biscotti, Cannoli, Sfogliatelle, rare Sicilian Biscuits filled with figs, angel wings chiacchiere, bomba, torta caprese, panettone, panforte, struffoli with thicken honey and orange with too much freshly ground cinnamon; many times eaten at the same time as the Fresh Ice Cream (sweet), and recently brewed Coffee (bitter) or glasses of Wine (dry, sour).