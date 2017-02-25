16 Things That Happen to Your Body When You Eat Peanut Butter

Epic Failure

Ever since corn was introduced to European Nations from the Americas, corn and corn meal was used to fatten up swine, pigs; cattle; used as chicken feed, this became an insult to feed your European guests corn of any kind.

2009 Democrat President Obama cut the Federal Government Subsidizes to the U.S. Sugar Industry at Florida, Louisiana, and the U.S. Island State of Hawaii effectively killing the Sugar Industry at the U.S. Island State of Hawaii as Hawaii's Renewable Energy, Unlimited Inexpensive Electricity, see Wikipedia Article "Ethanol Fuel in Brazil".

These Federal Government Subsidizes were then given to Democrat President Obama's Home State of Illinois Corn.

This resulted in a Shortage of Actual Natural Sugarcane Sugar (Sucrose) at the U.S. and resulted in the Closure of a Hersey Chocolate Plant and Factory at Hersey Pennsylvania.

Many of the U.S. Beverage Industry moved from the U.S. to Mexico, so that they could still use Natural Sugarcane Sugar, as the U.S. still imposed harsh Import Taxes against Natural Sugarcane Sugar from the Nation of Brazil, while the Nation of Mexico did not.

Many U.S. Businesses, U.S. Companies, U.S. Corporations that heavily relied on Natural Sugarcane Sugar (Sucrose) then switched to Man Made Bio Engineered (Enzymes) High Fructose Corn Syrup (Fructose).

Most European Nations Governments became Highly Citizen Protective after the Man Made Pain Killer (similar to current Man Made pain reliever acetaminophen aka Tylenol, relationship to liver diseases, kidney failures, etc.) , Thalidomide, was given to Expectant Mothers, resulting in Thousands of Babies at Each European Nation born with Severe Birth Defects as no arms or legs, a 60% infant death rate.

The European Scientists the Researched Man Made Artificial Sweetener Saccharin, as a Man Made Fossil Fuel Coal byproduct, in relation to Cancer.

While the U.S. Scientists disputed the Findings and Research of the European Scientists. Think about that, sticking a coal byproduct into your body, known that increased carbon levels in body equals cancer.

Another form of this level of stupid is Man Made Bio Engineer artificial sweetener Aspartame aka NutraSweet and Equal. Aspartame Side Effects Sweet Poison

http://www.sweetpoison.com/aspartame-side-effects.html

The use of Man Made Bio Engineered Sweetener Aspartame and Man Made Bio Engineered High Fructose Corn Syrup increased after the Democrats nearly destroyed the U.S. Sugarcane Sugar Industry.

While at Europe the use of Aspartame would be Banned especially in Beverages, just like the previous Ban against the use of Man Made Bio Engineered Saccharin; while the U.S. Food and Drug Administration "Scientists" approved the U.S. use of Man Made Bio Engineered Aspartame; U.S. Politicians approve or deny the Budget of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

At Europe the European Scientists of the Highly Citizen Protective European Governments figured out the sudden Cause of their European Nations Obesity Epidemic. And Demanded a Ban of U.S. Products, Goods, that contained Man Made Bio Engineered High Fructose Corn Syrup.

This resulted in the U.S. Fast Food Industry at Europe, having to stop importing Buns, Breads, French Fries, Ketchups, Mayonnaise, Hamburger Patties, Taco Shells, Tortillas, Secret Sauces, etc. from the U.S. as McDonald's, Burger King, Taco Bell, etc. at Europe; then having to contract locally made European Products, Goods, etc. that did not contain Man Made Bio Engineered High Fructose Corn Syrup, within a couple of Years the European Obesity Epidemic Ended and the Diabetes Rates, Heart Disease Rates, High Blood Pressure Rates also plummeted.

The taste of the U.S. Fast Foods at Europe completely different than at the U.S..

At the U.S. the Use of Man Made Bio Engineered High Fructose Corn Syrup increased, so did the U.S. Obesity Pandemic and associated High Blood Pressure Rates, Kidney Disease Rates, Heart Disease Rates, Vascular Disease Rates, etc. as the Democrats poured more U.S. Citizens Money into the U.S. Corn Industry as Federal Government Subsidizes to grow more Corn.

As the Demand for Man Made Bio Engineered High Fructose Corn Syrup tapered off, the Corn was then used more to create Ethanol from Corn, as very ineffective and expensive than creating Ethanol from Sugarcane, like the Ethanol Fuel in Brazil had proven. Third World Nations then claimed to the United Nations that the U.S. was starving the World's Poor and creating Fuel for the Rich (U.S. Citizens).

The U.S. Corn Industry's "Scientists" then refuted the Findings of the European Scientists and then started to attack the U.S. Sugar Industry, including confusing Corn's Man Made Bio Engineered High Fructose Corn Syrup (Fructose) as "Sugar" with the Natural Sugarcane Sugar (Sucrose) as considering both the same (different metabolism, different body absorption); Natural Sugarcane Sugar (Sucrose goes into blood stream), Man Made Bio Engineered High Fructose Corn Syrup goes straight to liver and is turned into Fat according to European Scientists (Europeans Phobia against eating corn, corn products, etc. proven correct, as fattening agent for live stock).

At the U.S. Man Made Bio Engineered High Fructose Corn Syrup starts being used in everything, breads, crackers, baked goods, peanut butters, jellys, preserves, cakes, cookies, meats as a preservative, canned vegetables, canned fruits, yogurts, ketchups, mustards, mayonnaise, salad dressings, fish, dairy products, beverages, sodas, etc. the U.S. Obesity Rates and associated Disease Rates jumps.

European Scientists start Researching U.S. Growth Hormones of the Beef, Pork, Chicken, etc. imported from the U.S.. The European Governments then Banned any U.S. Meats, Poultry, Pork, etc. that contained Growth Hormones. While at the U.S. male and female children are growing Adult Female Sized Breasts.

The European Scientists then determined the adverse effects of Genetically Modified Organisms while the U.S. Scientists of the Genetically Modified Organism Corporations deny, deny, deny the Findings and Research of the European Scientist of the European Governments. European Governments then Banned the U.S. Genetically Engineered Products, and Goods. Effectively stopping U.S. Wheat, Rice, Flour, Corn, Corn Meal, etc. from being Imported into Europe, those being the most Exported from the U.S. Products, and Goods; the U.S. Trade Deficit sores.

Most European Nations then started to Import More No GMO Wheat, Corn, etc. from the Russian Federation. This gave the Russian Federation more Economic Leverage over the European Nations, as most European Nations were already Heavily reliant on the Russian Federation's Natural Gas since the later 1980s (1984 to 1989) after the U.S.S.R. built Natural Gas Lines from Ukraine to Western Europe.

At the U.S. those that use GMOs, High Fructose Corn Syrup, etc. are Rewarded while those that do not must spend more money to place Labels stating they do not use GMOs, High Fructose Corn Syrup, etc.; while at Europe those that do use GMOs, High Fructose Corn Syrup must pay to have Labels on their Products stating in Big Letters a Warning Label.

At the U.S. the situation got Worse.

The Poisoning of the U.S. Food Supply.

The Millions of Illegal Aliens at the U.S. as the New Slaves as the Democratic Party of Slavery since the Indentured Servants (Caucasian Slaves) of the American Colonies.

The Millions of Slaves of the Democratic Party to Harvest Fruits and Vegetables at the Democrat States of California, Washington State, New York, New Jersey, etc.. Those Illegal Aliens that complain about Below Minimum Wages, Living Conditions, Beatings, Rapes, etc. are turned over to Immigration Customs Enforcement by their Democrat Slave Owners. Instead of Democrats Hiring Legal H-2 Visa Migrant Workers from Mexico.

The Millions of Very Unsanitary Unhealthy Illegal Aliens at the U.S. moved up to the U.S. Food Processing, U.S. Canneries, U.S. Meat Packing Industry, etc.. Result the increased numbers of Outbreaks of E-Coli, Salmonella, Listeria, etc. contaminations of U.S. Peanut Butter, Meats, Fish, Frozen Fruits and Vegetables, Fresh Fruits and Vegetables, just about all Food, etc.. The Recalls at Trader Joe's, Whole Foods, many Supermarkets, Walmarts, etc..

STUPID DEMOCRATS