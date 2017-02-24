J.C. Penney closures could push dying malls over the edge

Hey Business Insider, How about giving the Real Reason why this is happening, not the Democrats lies (Online Sales, etc.).

The U.S. never got out of the Democrat President Clinton Caused $60 Trillion to $100 Trillion "Global Economic Crisis" as the Democrat's Lie "Bush 2008 Great Recession".

1999 and 2000 Democrat President Clinton Eliminated the Successful Democrat Laws, Banking Acts of 1933.

The Banking Acts of 1933 made Illegal the Causes of Recessions, Depressions, Great Depressions, Economic Crisis, etc..

The Banking Acts of 1933 protected the U.S. for over 64 Years.

Democrat President Clinton also had Amended the U.S. Law, Community Reinvestment Act, as demanding that Financial Institutions like Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae provide Loans (Mortgages) to those without any viable means to repay those Loans (Mortgages), years later when these Loans (Mortgages) became due 2007 to 2009 (even now) many would "Default" and "Walk Away" from their Loans (Mortgages) causing the Democrat President Clinton Caused "Mortgage Crisis" of 2007 to 2009, this then triggered the "Wall Street Crisis", "Financial Crisis", "Banking Crisis", "Credit Crisis", etc..

From 2007 till 2009 Democrat Presidential Candidate Obama Campaign Promised "Tax The Rich, Rich Pay Their Fair Share"; this resulted in most Rich U.S. and Foreign Business Investors to flee the U.S.; translation many U.S. Businesses, U.S. Companies, U.S. Corporations could no longer get Investment Loans from the Rich U.S. and Foreign Business Investors, required for U.S. Businesses, U.S. Companies, U.S. Corporations Daily Operational Funds; as triggering the Credit Crisis.

Many U.S. Businesses, U.S. Companies, U.S. Corporations then filed Chapter Bankruptcy Reorganization to find new Rich U.S. and or Foreign Business Investors (Loans); or Filed Chapter Bankruptcy Closure.

To Flee Democrat Presidential Candidate Obama's Promised "Tax The Rich, Rich Pay Their Fair Share" many U.S. Businesses, U.S. Companies, U.S. Corporations fled the U.S. and Re Incorporated at Zug Switzerland. - CBS News.

U.S. Retail that Relies Heavily on Loans (to buy new Merchandise and Products, buy replacement Merchandise and Products, Payroll until the profits finally get processed after sales, Utilities, Leases or Rents, etc.)

Retail was the First Victim of Democrat President Clinton's created Global Economic Crisis; as most U.S. Financial Institutions wiped out by the Democrat President Clinton caused "Mortgage Crisis" were either incapable of providing Loans or refused to take the risk.

The then Richest Person In The World as Heavily Invested in U.S. Retail fled the U.S.; result many of his previous U.S. Retail that he Heavily Invested in Filed Chapter Bankruptcy Reorganization (Financing), and when that did not work (not enough Financing and or Credit available), they Filed Bankruptcy Closure 2008 to 2009.

Democrat President Obama attempted many times to have the Banking Act of 1933 Reinstated, while the Democrats that controlled both the U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives Refused, as the Democrats were making themselves Multi Millionaires.

In response to the Public Outcry of Corruption, the Democrats created the Failed U.S. Laws, Democrat's Failed Dodd Frank Act and the Democrat's Failed Stock Act.

As U.S. Laws that did not even get close to doing what the Democrat's Banking Act of 1933 successfully did.

Without the Banking Act of 1933 the U.S. will NEVER get out of the $60 Trillion to $100 Trillion "Global Economic Crisis"; as the Causes will still be Legal.

The Democrats lie, Online Sales; meanwhile to destroy Online Sales the Democrats are demanding States Heavily Tax Online Sales.

Democrats Definition of Sanity "Repeat the Same Mistakes and Expect A Different Result".

Shortly after Democrat Governor Brown became the Governor of California Republic, Democrat Governor Brown implemented Democrat President Obama's "Tax The Rich, Rich Pay Their Fair Share", as a Violation of the previous "Tax Incentives", and "Tax Credits" for U.S. Businesses, U.S. Companies, U.S. Corporations. This Resulted in 250 U.S. Businesses, U.S. Companies, U.S. Corporations to flee California Republic. Democrat Governor Brown did this to attempt to find the 1/4th of California Republic's Yearly Budget Spent on Illegal Aliens as the Democrats "Spend then Tax" (Spend U.S. Citizens Money then Tax the Hell out of U.S. Citizens).

Hundreds of Thousands of Jobs provided by these U.S. Businesses, U.S. Companies, U.S. Corporations left, mostly to the Republic of Texas instead of to the other Democrat States of Washington State, Oregon, etc. that were also implementing Democrat President Obama's "Tax The Rich, Rich Pay Their Fair Share" to increase the Minimum Wage. These U.S. Businesses, U.S. Companies, U.S. Corporations then refused to hire the California Republic Citizens that relocated to the Republic of Texas that had caused these U.S. Businesses, U.S. Companies, U.S. Corporations to pay huge amounts to move to the Republic of Texas in the first place.

This resulted in a large number of Unemployed at the Republic of Texas of former California Republic Citizens. The Government of the Republic of Texas started having problems of having to pay for the Illegal Aliens 1/4th of the Republic of Texas Yearly Budget as demanded after the Governor of California defeated the California Republic Citizens demanded Proposition 187 to stop Illegal Aliens getting U.S. Citizens Funded Public Assistance, Food Stamps, etc. AND Pay Unemployment to Former California Republic Citizen at the Republic of Texas; while still honoring the Republic of Texas Government's Agreed "Tax Incentives", "Tax Credits", etc. for U.S. Businesses, U.S. Companies, U.S. Corporations to come to the Republic of Texas (to employ more Texans).

The Mass Migration of Citizens of California Republic caused near Great Depression Economies at many California Republic Communities, collapse of Retail and Shopping Malls. And started the Demand of California Republic Citizens to split California Republic into Six (6) Separate U.S. States as the Democrats at the Capitol no longer Represented the California Republic Citizens at the North, Central and South areas of the California Republic and only Represented (based on Actions) San Fransisco and Sacramento of the Illegal Alien Harbor State of California.