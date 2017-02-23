Hawaii F***** Up by the Democrats

Failed Democrat policies have lowered the quality of life in Hawaii. Voting like a Democrat drives Hawaii deeper into trouble by enacting more dubious Democrat programs while refusing to repeal failed policies.

Democrat Politicians have Ruled Hawaii ever since they Overthrew the Kingdom of Hawaii using U.S. Navy and U.S. Marines as claiming that "the Kingdom of Hawaii is Denying them (U.S. Citizens) their Democratic Rights and Freedoms." - letters to the U.S. President.

This was the Third Largest Land Grab of U.S. History, as taking the Lands held for the Hawaiian People by the Kingdom of Hawaii, First largest land grab was from the Indians (Native Americans), second Largest Land Grab was Democrat President FDR's Executive Order 9066, all the Lands, Properties, Farms, Businesses of the U.S. Citizens of Japanese Ancestry (from south of San Fransisco to the Border of Mexico, most of Hawaii), U.S. Citizens of Italian Ancestry New York, New York City, New Jersey, Illinois; U.S. Citizens of German Ancestry at New York, New York City, New Jersey, Delaware, Pennsylvania, etc..

Democrat Politicians support the 1920 and 1936 U.S. Laws that Punish the Citizens of Hawaii with a "Paradise Tax" for Living at "Paradise"; then Shipping and Handling are Added.

These U.S. Laws also made California the Main Port of Entry to the U.S. taking away many Democrat U.S. Labor Union Jobs like the Democrats Longshoremen's Labor Union Jobs, Democrat's Warehousemen's Labor Union Jobs, Democrat's Dockworker's Labor Union Jobs, and many more jobs, 500,000 Jobs, that then went to the other 49 U.S. States paid for by the Citizens of Hawaii's Paradise Taxes.

This caused the price of everything to go Up, making Spam the most affordable meat of any kind; in recent years, Spam is being replaced by even less expensive Vienna Sausages.

This was not always the case, as the U.S. Island State of Hawaii, used to be Food Self Sufficient inexpensive quality food, with Dairy Farms, Cattle Ranches, Lots of Vegetable Farms, Fruit Farms, Chicken Farms, Pineapple Plantations, Sugarcane Plantations, Aquaculture Farms, Rice Farms on each Island, until the Democrat Politicians bribed by Huge Campaign Contributions Rezoned the Hawaii Agricultural Lands to build Suburbs.

Today these same kind of Democrat Politicians bribed with Campaign Contributions are destroying more Prime Agricultural Lands, that are supposed to be protected by the State of Hawaii Constitution, at Waipio and Ho'opili, to build more Suburbs. As the Democrat's Definition of Sanity "Repeat the Same Mistakes and Expect A Different Result".

Agricultural Lands cannot be anywhere, due to soil and availability of water; suburbs can.

With the High Cost of Everything, to make matters even worse, the Democrat Politicians do the Democrat's Spend then Tax, as not creating a Budget, Spending lots of Hawaii Citizens Money, then Tax the Hell out of the Hawaii Citizens. An example is the Oahu Rail Mass Transit; Democrat Politicians did not create a Final Rail Route, and therefore could not create a Budget, so the U.S. Government refused to provide anymore U.S. Citizens Money until the Democrat Politicians created a Budget for the Oahu Rail Mass Transit (that was built wrong to begin with).

To cause Hawaii's Inflationary Economy, Hawaii's is Ruled by the Democrat's U.S. Labor Unions with a Population of 20% to 22% mostly of Government, State Government, City and County's of the State of Hawaii, Local Governments, Teacher's Unions, Construction Unions, etc., the Democrat Politicians then only Serve the 20% to 22% U.S. Labor Union Population, while ignoring the Majority of the 78% to 80% of Hawaii Citizens. Democrats Taxation without Representation.

The Democrats U.S. Labor Unions continually demand Pay Raises, and get the Pay Raises, these Pay Raises are paid for by the Majority 78% to 80% of Hawaii Citizens as the cost of the Pay Raises as increased Labor Costs are Dumped on Hawaii Citizens in a vicious cycle of Inflation upon Inflation.

The Majority of U.S. States rated by Forbes as "Fiscally Responsible" only have a Democrat U.S. Labor Union Population of 4% to 6%, not Hawaii's Democrat Labor Union Population of 20% to 22%.

Hawaii used to have Renewable Energy. Hawaii's Sugar Mills located everywhere at all of Hawaii's Islands provided Unlimited Electricity, Bio Fuels instead of burning oil, 100% Ethanol instead of imported gasoline, clean burning bio masse instead of pollutant imported coal, natural sugarcane sugar (Sucrose) instead of Man Made Bio Engineered High Fructose Corn Syrup (proven cause of the U.S. Obesity Epidemic, High Blood Pressure and Diabetes, as banned from Europe); Hawaii Democrat Politicians as Bribed by the California Oil Corporations, Hawaii's Utilities Monopoly Corporation that uses California Oil to Burn to create Electricity, then destroyed Hawaii's Renewable Energy (Hawaii Sugar) as direct competition.

The Nation of Brazil "adopted" the Hawaii Sugar Industry's Renewable Energy, as today's model of an effective Renewable Energy, see Wikipedia's "Ethanol Fuel in Brazil".

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ethanol_fuel_in_Brazil

The High Cost of Living caused by the 1920 and 1936 U.S. Laws, plus the Democrat's U.S. Labor Unions continuous Pay Raises (Inflation), Democrat Politicians Actions (destruction of Hawaii's Food Self Sustainability as Agriculture made basic Food expensive, destruction of Hawaii's previous Renewable Energy made electricity and everything else expensive, etc.) increasing the costs of Food, Energy, etc., and many many Taxes (on everything).

Results of the Democrat's Actions.

There is no such thing as "Affordable Housing";

Hawaii Homeless Crisis,

and 3/4ths of Hawaii's Millennials must leave Hawaii or become Hawaii's new Homeless.

Multi Generational Homes, as once 3 Bedroom Homes expanded to accommodate Grand Parents, their Children and their Families, their Childrens Families and their Families (12 or more Bedrooms, 4 Bathrooms, etc. as two stories tall) crammed on a lot originally for a 3 bedroom, 2 bath home.

The Destruction of Hawaii's "Paradise", followed by the Democrat's Lie, Tourism is Hawaii's Number 1 Industry

as the actual Number 1 is Hawaii importing California Oil selling the Oil to Asia, $Billions; Number 2 is U.S. Defense of U.S. Intelligence Agencies, U.S. Military, U.S. Department of State, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, etc. and the large numbers of U.S. Defense Civilian Contractors. $Billions; Number 3 is Government, U.S. Government, State Government, City and Counties Governments, Local Governments, $Billions. Number 4 is Hawaii Tourism with Airlines, without the Airlines Hawaii Tourism is near last place, $Millions (nobody wants to spend huge sums of money to visit Hawaii's Suburbs).

The Solution of course is to not do the Democrat's Definition of Sanity "Repeat the Same Mistakes and Expect Different Results".

Exempt Hawaii from the 1920 and 1936 U.S. Laws.

20,000 to 50,000 Democrat U.S. Labor Union Jobs return to Hawaii. Re start of Hawaii Shipbuilding, a New Port and Ship Building Ship Yard built at Hawaii Island "Big Island". Also a Strategic Secondary U.S. Defense Port of the U.S. Navy.

Hawaii again becomes the Main Port of Entry to the U.S. from Asia.

Decrease the Democrats U.S. Labor Union Populations by employing more U.S. Civilian Contractors.

The U.S. Island State of Hawaii becomes "Fiscally Responsible".

A State of Hawaii Transparency Law disclosing Any or All Bribes as Campaign Contributions given to Any Hawaii Politician, Campaign Contributors affiliations to any Business, Company or Corporation, Special Interest Group(s).

No more Bribed Hawaii Democrat Politicians.

Rebuilding of Hawaii's Food Sustainability ending Hawaii's importing 85% food.

The Cost of Living Decreases. Hawaii's Public Schools once again can serve Healthy Meals. No More Spam or Vienna Sausages and lots of Rice decreases.

Hawaii is no longer held Hostage to the State of California Republic.

Rebuilding Hawaii's Renewable Energy Sugar Industry (to provide Bio Fuels to the U.S. Military, Commercial Aircraft, Ships), and Unlimited Inexpensive Electricity to the Hawaii Citizens.

Lots of Entry Level Jobs for Hawaii's recent High School Graduates, Millennials (Ages 18 to 36).

Lots of Profits from the sales of Bio Fuels to the U.S. Defense, etc..

The U.S. Island State of Hawaii is once again the Fuel Station of the Pacific for any Ship, Aircraft going to and from the U.S. to Asia.

Change Hawaii's Monopoly Utilities to Co Operatives owned by the Ratepayers like at the Island of Kauai; Kauai Cooperative. The Hawaii High Cost of Living decreases, Electricity becomes affordable and Environmentally Responsible.

Government Subsidizes like at other Nations that pay Citizens to have installed Highly Effective Residential Solar Photovoltaic as using unused space of roof tops instead of valuable Lands, becoming Hawaii's Solar Photovoltaic Farms instead of destroying Hawaii's limited Agricultural Lands. Hawaii can actually reach the current unreasonable Democrat Governor Ige's Renewable Energy Goals.

Decreasing the Power of the Urban City and County of Honolulu over the rest of the Majority of Rural and Suburban Oahu of North Oahu, West Oahu, East Oahu by having Four City and Counties instead of an Urban one only that does not Represent the People and Interests of Rural and Suburban Oahu.

U.S. Island State of Hawaii Island of Oahu finally gets a Government "of the People, by the People, for the People".

Nationwide, the Kumbaya Democrats stop giving away over $95 Billion A Year to other Nations that Hate the U.S. and U.S. Citizens to be friends of the U.S..

Result, like other Nations that do NOT give away their Nation's Citizens Money, and spend their Citizens Money on their Citizens, not Illegal Aliens, nor Non Citizens, they can afford

Free Health Care as Medical, Dental, Vision, etc.. Not the Fake ACA "Obamacare".

As the previously successful Democrat President FDR Universal Health Care For All U.S. Citizens as adopted by most European and Asian Nations after World War 2.

Free College and or University, including Tuitions, Books, Room and Board, including Law School and Medical School anywhere Worldwide.

At Muslim Nations like U.S. Ally President Gaddaffi of Libya a U.S. Ally since 2006 (Overthrown by Democrat President Obama's Foreign Policy of "Regime Change") Libyan Citizen Students were also paid the Salary of the Profession they were studying for, and given 350 Euros a month of "Spending Money". Absolutely no Student Debt(s), Highest Percentage of Citizens with College and or University Degrees, Graduate Degrees, Post Graduate Degrees, Advance Degrees, Professional Degrees.

4 Weeks Paid Vacations

Paid Maternity Leave for Both Parents.

Paid Sick Leave, as Most Nations to protect their Workers, stop "Working Sick", as previous History of Plagues, Pandemics, Epidemics, etc. caused by selfish individuals increasing infections.

Real Renewable Energy, as not the farce at the U.S. as the means for Energy Corporations to make more Profits but actual Renewable Energy.

Real Rail Mass Transit and Cargo at Rural, Inner Cities, Inter Cities, Inter States, Inter Nations, as powered by Real Renewable Energy.

This Real Rail Mass Transit then decreased the use of individual vehicles, buses, and fatal accidents; the Real Cargo Transit made the Use of Fossil Fuel Diesel Cargo Trucks unnecessary and decreased the use of Fossil Fuels and numbers of catastrophic Vehicle Accidents.

Outstanding Great Public Schools; not the Democrat U.S. Labor Union Owned Teachers and Professors "Indoctrinations" (Brainwashing).

Most Nations spend less than the U.S. and Get More Results. Their Children also get much better Breakfasts, Lunches, Snacks and Dinners as part of funding for their Cultural Education and their Governments Health Initiatives; as not the slop (unrecognizable food?) dumped on U.S. Children. See Documentary "Where to Invade Next".

Free Daycare.

Most of the Centuries Old Nations created Kindergartens (Children's Gardens) as Daycare, not "Schools" Schule; as Daycare especially during Wars with both Parents involved.

Free Nursing Homes.

This became part of many Nations contractual Retirement Benefits. Most Nations built Hospitals surrounded by Apartments, Homes, Condominiums, etc. owned by the Government's Hospital, and occupied by Long Term Patients (Retirees, Nursing Homes, etc.), Doctors, Nurses, Medical Professionals, etc. this greatly reduced the numbers of high speed Accidents (fatalities), increased the survivability rates as Patients were well within the "Golden Hour".

Nations Infrastructure.

For Centuries most Nations know that their Nation's Infrastructure is part of their Nation's National Defense and National Security (Economy, Resources, Citizens). Unlike Democrat President Clinton's 1993 to 2001 Destruction of the U.S. Defense that also chopped the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers U.S. Infrastructure Projects like the Levees at New Orleans years before Hurricane Katrina, and Democrat President Obama's Ordered U.S. Defense Budget Cuts of 50% that eliminated the Funds to build the Sea Walls, and earthen burms to protect New York from Hurricanes and Flooding Years before Hurricane Sandy.

Stop giving the Nation of Mexico over $1 Billion A Year of U.S. Citizen's Money.

There is the money for the Trump Wall.

Stop allowing the Non Citizen Illegal Aliens at the U.S. from getting U.S. Citizens Paid for Rights, Benefits, and Entitlements.

As 1/4th of U.S. Citizens Money (State's Budgets) are paying for the Education of Illegal Aliens, Health Care For Illegal Aliens, Imprisonment of Illegal Aliens for Violent Crimes of Murders, Armed Robberies, Armed Assaults, Armed Home Invasions, Random Murders and Rapes as Illegal Alien Gang Initiations, etc..

Not Included in the 1/4th of U.S. Citizens Money spent by Democrats on Illegal Aliens are the U.S. Citizens paid for Public Assistance, Public Housing, Food Stamps, WIC, SNAP, etc.. That then become Unavailable for U.S. Citizens as becoming the current U.S. Citizens Homeless Problem at the Democrats Illegal Alien Harbor State of California Republic at Los Angeles, Sacramento, San Fransisco, etc..

Democrats Lie "Illegal Aliens Pay Taxes". Proven wrong, according to Democrat President Obama Immigration Customs Enforcement Uses Employer Paperwork to Effectively Identify, Apprehend, Detain, Deport Illegal Aliens. Employer Paperwork establishes State Income Tax Withholding, Federal Income Tax Withholdings, Deductions for Social Security, Medicare, Health Care Insurance, SDI, etc.; as Illegal Aliens committing Felony Criminal Tax Evasions.

Most Illegal Aliens also evade Sales Taxes by using the Blackmarkets owned by the Mexican Drug Cartel Families and operated by the Illegal Alien Gangs at the U.S..

To Decrease their Cost of Living at the U.S. most Illegal Aliens bring their Families, Relatives, Extended Families to the U.S. for U.S. Citizens to pay for their Food, Public Housing, Education, expensive Lawyers, Health Care, etc.; and to maximize the amount the Illegal Aliens can send "Home".

The Majority of Illegal Aliens, 70%, come from the Nation of Mexico. The Majority of Illegal Aliens have No Intention of ever becoming U.S. Citizens due to the U.S. High Cost of Living and U.S. High Taxes, and are Therefore NOT "Immigrants" of the Democrat's Lies. The Majority come to the U.S. to make as much Money as possible to send "Home" to Mexico, South America, Central Americas.

Illegal Aliens sent over $1 Billion A Year "Home" as smuggled out of the U.S. for a Fee by the Mexican Drug Cartels as also their Nations Tax Evasions.

This only added to the U.S. Citizens Debts as U.S. Trade Deficits.

Once Illegal Aliens made enough money, they can return "Home" to live like Kings and Queens due to their Nation's Low Cost of Living, Low Taxes.

The over 23 Million Illegal Aliens at the U.S. are the Democratic Party as the Party of Slavery's New Slaves to Harvest Fruits and Vegetables at the Democrat States of California, Washington State, Oregon, New York, New Jersey, etc.. Any Illegal Alien that complains about Below Minimum Wages, Living Conditions, Beatings, Rapes, etc. are turned over to Immigration Customs Enforcement by their Democrat Slave Owners; instead of Democrats Hiring Legal H-2 Visa Migrant Workers from Mexico.

The Fundamental Change

The Majority of Democrats must be Deprogrammed (Unbrainwashed) from Decades of Democrat U.S. Labor Union Owned Teachers and Professors; U.S. News Media, etc. "Indoctrinations"

"Democracy" - a Democrat Lie

"The Union" of States of the United States of the Republic of America STOPPED being a Democracy after the U.S. Founding Fathers

Eliminated the Failed Democracy by Eliminating the Democracy 1781 Articles of Confederation with the Republican 1787 U.S. Constitution "a Republican Form of Government"

Demanded that All States be a Republican Form of Government or not be protected from Invasion or Domestic Violence as the Republican 1787 U.S. Constitution's Article 4 Section 4.

U.S. Founding Fathers created the current Republican Form of Government as the current Republican Three Branches of Government.

The Majority of the U.S. Founding Fathers did not want the U.S. Citizens determining the U.S. President, "The Average Citizen is too ignorant to determine the Highest Offices of the Land, President and Vice President; A minority believed that U.S. Citizens must determine the U.S. President. A compromise was reached, the U.S. Founding Fathers created the 12th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution creating the Republican Electoral College (Process) making the Presidential Elections NOT being the Democrats "Popularity Contest" of the Popular Votes determining the U.S. President.

"Racism, Slavery, Bigotry" - Democrats false claims against others.

Ever since the Caucasian Indentured Servants (Slaves) of the American Colonies the Democratic Party has been the Party of Slavery.

After the American Civil War the Democrats created the 1865 "Dixie Battle Flag" to honor those Democrat States that fought against the Republic of America.

"War Torn" after the American Civil War, the Democrat States required their Former Indentured Servants (Caucasian Slaves) and Negro Slaves to rebuild; 1865 the Democrats created the Ku Klux Klan.

Long time 1948 to 2003 Democrat Senator Strom Thurmond -

"All the Laws of Washington and all the Bayonets of the Army cannot force the Negro into Our Homes, into Our Schools, Our Churches and Our places of Recreation and Amusement"

Democrat Governors at Democrat States then Enforced the Majority of Democrats Segregation, Racism, Bigotry, "Jim Crow Laws", etc. until the Republicans of U.S. Congress stopped "Any Or All" U.S. Government Funds, Subsidizes, Grants, Food Stamps, etc. to the Racist Segregationist Democrat States.

The U.S. President had to place the Democrat States National Guards on Active Duty U.S. Military Service; to remove the States Governors control after the Democrat States Governors Illegally Used the States National Guards to Enforce Democrat's Segregationist Policies.

Democrat's Re Written History another Lie, American Civil War.

There was only one Primary Political Party at the U.S., the Democratic Republican Party, comprised of the Majority as Democracy of America, and Republic of America Factions, smaller factions like the Federalists, Abolitionists, Constitutionalists, Communists (Commune ists, Community ists, Not the same as Chinese Communists), etc. existed within the Democratic Republican Party.

Ever since the U.S. Founding Fathers Eliminated the Democracy 1781 Articles of Confederation with the Republican 1787 U.S. Constitution, debates, angry arguments raged within the Democratic Republican Party. This tore the Democratic Republican Party to pieces, as the Republicans left and formed their own Republic of America (Republican) Party of the Republican 1787 Republican U.S. Constitution; the Democrats then created the Democracy of America (Democratic) Party of the Democracy 1781 Articles of Confederation. The Democratic Republican Party disappeared.

Democracy of America Versus Republic of America

"The House Divided", the Members of the U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives aka U.S. Congress literally moved their Chairs and Desks to opposite sides of the U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives, Right for the Republican, Left for the Democrats (could have easily been the other way around).

Democrats continually Demanded that the Democracy 1781 Articles of Confederation be Re Instated and that the Republican 1787 U.S. Constitution be Eliminated.

Democrats decided to create their own Democrat Nation of the Democracy 1781 Articles of Confederation as the Confederate States of America.

The U.S. Citizens of The Union of States of the United States of the Republic of America of the Republican 1787 U.S. Constitution believed what the Democrats were doing was Treason; and demanded Actions against the Democrat Traitors.

Sanctions, Embargoes, and even Blockades were implement against the Democrat States of the Democracy 1781 Articles of Confederation.

The U.S. Military was made to Swear or Affirm an Oath of Loyalty to the Republican 1787 U.S Constitution. Those that did not were Dismissed from the U.S. Military, U.S. Military Academies, etc..

The Democrat States decided to Use Military Force to End "The Union" of States of the United States of the Republic of America's Blockades and to force Democracy on the Union of States of the United States of the Republic of America.

The Democrats then attacked Fort Sumter, starting the American Civil War. As Democracy of America Versus Republic of America.

"Constitutional Democracy" A Presidential Candidate Hillary Clinton Lie.

The only working Constitutional Democracy is of the Nation that most Democrat Haters HATE, the Nation of Israel.

STUPID DEMOCRATS MUST BE KICKED OUT.