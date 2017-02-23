Briefing from feds about rail appears doubtful

"The holdup, state leaders say, stems from recent turnover among top officials at the Federal Transit Administration."

Typical Democrat Blame Game Politicians, as Democrat Blame Gaming the Wrong People, Places, Events, Things, to deflect blame from themselves.

The Real Reason why the U.S. Government is not going to Present a Briefing is that the U.S. Government did not have time to analyze, calculate, etc. the information provided by the City and County of Honolulu, State of Hawaii.

As only recently after threats of the U.S. Government no longer providing U.S. Government Funds, was a Budget Created and given to the U.S. Government.

Feds rebuff city request for another pile of cash to fund rail - Honolulu Star Advertiser

http://www.staradvertiser.com/2016/08/31/hawaii-news/feds-rebuff-city-request-for-another-pile-of-cash-to-fund-rail/

Caldwell, HART maintain haphazard rail budget path - Honolulu Star Advertiser

http://www.staradvertiser.com/2015/02/08/hawaii-news/volcanic-ash/caldwell-hart-maintain-haphazard-rail-budget-path/

Feds give city more time to concoct rail plan - Honolulu Star Advertiser

http://www.staradvertiser.com/2016/12/08/hawaii-news/feds-give-city-more-time-to-concoct-rail-plan/

Lack of City and County of Honolulu, State of Hawaii Prior Planning.

Did not create a Finalized Rail Route

Did not create a Budget, could not because did not have a Finalized Rail Route. City and County of Honolulu got into trouble with the U.S. Government providing Funds; until the Budget is created.

By not creating a Budget the U.S. Citizens at Oahu can be "milked" at anytime by the Democrat Politicians, Construction Contractors, Democrat Labor Unions, etc. demanding and getting More Money at any time.

No Finalized Rail Route Plan means no Construction Surveys before start of Construction, to figure out things like these problems, and No determining the "As Built" locations of other Construction, Electrical Lines, Water Lines, Sewer Lines, Telephone Lines, Cable TV Lines, etc..

No Budget means that the Hawaii Democrat Politicians can do the Democrat thing of "Spend then Tax" as Spend then Tax the Hell out of U.S. Citizens. This is like a child telling Parents that they want something, without any indication of price or cost, so the Parents give the child a $ (Dollar); the $ (Dollar is not enough) so the child demands more again without an indication of cost or price. This continues. In the end the thing demanded was a $5,000.00 (5 thousand dollar) Adult bicycle (unusable by the child). Parents have been thru this nonsense before (if not you have been warned), GROW UP DEMOCRATS.

WHEN WAS DEMOCRAT POLITICIAN Colleen Hanabusa Honolulu Authority for Rail Transit Chairwoman A SUCCESSFUL CONSTRUCTION PROJECT MANAGER.

This is what happens when they hired based on Politics; instead of Firsthand Experience. I offered my Firsthand Experience as a Project Manager (U.S. Government, U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers) during a Job Fair years before the 2011 start of Construction; as 1989 to 1991 I had created a Research Paper based on Firsthand Experience at other U.S. States and other Nations that provided Solutions to be implemented at Hawaii, Mass Transit, Economy, Food, Renewable Energy, Upcoming Homeless Problem, Construction, "Affordable Housing", U.S. Defense, etc..