Rail project saving $140M on power-line clearance

Lack of City and County of Honolulu Prior Planning.

Oahu Rail Mass Transit Construction started 2011, this is now 2017, and they ran into this problem.

Most Modern Cities have their Utilities (Natural Gas lines, Electricity, Water, Telephone, Cable, etc.) Underground in large diameter concrete conduits large enough for a person to easily walk inside. This makes it unnecessary for "Specialized Equipment", "Specialized Vehicles", for Installations, Removals, and Repairs.

This is a Buy Cheap Now, Do cheap Now Plan; but, in the long run, paying a lot more for cost of Specialized Equipment, Specialized Vehicles, Special Training, Maintenance and Repairs of Specialized Equipment and Vehicles, Harder to accomplish installations, removals, and repairs meaning more time required (Labor Costs), and due to more time required longer outages or no repairs if the Specialized Equipment, Vehicles are not maintained. An example was the "Zipper Mobile" of Oahu Hawaii's Zipper Lanes, the Traffic Jams after just one Zipper Mobile broke and the part had to be Manufactured and flown to Hawaii from another State.

Which costs more Repair Labor Costs (Time Consuming Repairs), Specialized Equipment and Vehicles, Construction Labor Costs, Construction Material Costs or Construction Material Costs and Construction Labor Costs, Repair Labor Costs (minimal time spend, as $ per Hour).

Power Poles and Overhead Power Lines are something of 3rd World Nations. After World War 2 U.S. Citizens paid for the Rebuilding of Europe and Asia as the U.S. Army General Marshall Plan and the U.S. Army General MacArthur Plan; most European Cities and Asian Cities have Underground Utilities.

Lack of City and County of Honolulu, State of Hawaii Prior Planning.

Did not create a Finalized Rail Route

Did not create a Budget, could not because did not have a Finalized Rail Route.

City and County of Honolulu got into trouble with the U.S. Government providing Funds; until the Budget is created.

By not creating a Budget the U.S. Citizens at Oahu can be "milked" at anytime by the Democrat Politicians, Construction Contractors, Democrat Labor Unions, etc. demanding and getting More Money at any time.

No Finalized Rail Route Plan means no Construction Surveys before start of Construction, to figure out things like these problems, and No determining the "As Built" locations of other Construction, Electrical Lines, Water Lines, Sewer Lines, Telephone Lines, Cable TV Lines, etc..

This is what happens when they hired based on Politics; instead of Firsthand Experience. I offered my Firsthand Experience as a Project Manager (U.S. Government) during a Job Fair years before the 2011 start of Construction; as 1989 to 1991 I had created a Research Paper based on Firsthand Experience at other U.S. States and other Nations that provided Solutions to be implemented at Hawaii, Mass Transit, Economy, Food, Renewable Energy, Upcoming Homeless Problem, Construction, "Affordable Housing", U.S. Defense, etc..