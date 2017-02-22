"Immigrants ILLEGAL ALIENS change up their routines, brace for arrest"

"In Orange County, California, dozens of ILLEGAL ALIENS immigrants have signed powers of attorney authorizing relatives and friends to pick up their children from school and access their bank accounts to pay their bills in the event they are arrested by immigration agents."

"In Philadelphia, ILLEGAL ALIENS immigrants are carrying around wallet-size "Know Your Rights" guides in Spanish and English that explain what to do if they're rounded up."

"And in New York, ILLEGAL ALIEN 23-year-old Zuleima Dominguez and other members of her ILLEGAL ALIEN Mexican family are careful about answering the door, and get worried and start making phone calls when someone doesn't come home on time."

"Around the country, President Donald Trump's efforts to crack down on the estimated 11 million ILLEGAL ALIENS immigrants living illegally in the U.S. have spread fear and anxiety and led many ILLEGAL ALIENS people to brace for arrest and to change up their daily routines in hopes of not getting caught."

FELONY CRIME TO AID OR ABET ILLEGAL ALIENS

"In El Paso, Texas, The unease among ILLEGAL ALIENS immigrants in the U.S. illegally has been building for months but intensified in recent weeks with ever-clearer signs that the Trump administration would jettison the Obama-era policy of focusing mostly on deporting those ILLEGAL ALIENS who had committed serious crimes."

"On Tuesday, the administration announced that any ILLEGAL ALIEN immigrant who is in the country illegally and is charged with or convicted of any offense, or even suspected of a crime, will now be an enforcement priority.Dozens of ILLEGAL ALIENS immigrants have been turning up at an ILLEGAL ALIEN advocacy group's offices in Philadelphia, asking questions like, "Who will take care of my children if I am deported?""

Should have thought about that before you Illegally Entered the U.S.; Children of Illegal Alien Parents only have their Parents to blame; Stop Punishing U.S. Citizens for YOUR Parents and YOUR Illegal Actions and Activities by making U.S. Citizens Pay For You and Your Parents, Education, Health Care, Public Assistance, Public Housing, Food Stamps, WIC, SNAP, Very Expensive Lawyers, Imprisonment for Violent Crimes of Murders, Armed Home Invasions, Armed Assaults, Armed Robberies, Random Murders and Rapes as Illegal Alien Gang Initiations, etc..

That then become Unavailable for U.S. Citizens as becoming the current U.S. Citizens Homeless Problem at the Democrats Illegal Alien Harbor State of California Republic at Los Angeles, Sacramento, San Fransisco, etc..

As the Democrats Lie, that Illegal Alien Pay Taxes, as according to Democrat President Obama Immigration Customs Enforcement Uses Employer Paperwork to Effectively Identify, Apprehend, Detain, Deport Illegal Aliens. Employer Paperwork establishes State Income Tax Withholding, Federal Income Tax Withholdings, Deductions for Social Security, Medicare, Health Care Insurance, SDI, etc.; as Illegal Aliens committing Felony Criminal Tax Evasions. This is why ILLEGAL ALIENS ARE PAID IN UNTRACEABLE CASH.

"In Los Angeles, ILLEGAL ALIENS immigrants have been attending know-your-rights workshops but also calling in to report they're afraid to pick up their children from school, said Jorge-Mario Cabrera, a spokesman for the Coalition of Humane ILLEGAL ALIEN Immigrant Rights of Los Angeles."

"ILLEGAL ALIENS Immigrants in the Chicago area have said they are scared to drive, and some are even wary of taking public transit." Most Illegal Aliens drive without a Valid Driver's License nor any Required Insurance. Many Illegal Aliens at the State of the Republic of Texas have been caught Driving While Intoxicated, unfortunately after committing Vehicular Homicide.

"Word spread so quickly on Twitter and among ILLEGAL ALIEN activist groups that Chicago police issued a statement assuring ILLEGAL ALIENS immigrants, "You are welcome here." As Felony Criminal Aiding and Abetting Illegal Aliens."

ILLEGAL ALIENS ARE NOT "IMMIGRANTS"

The Majority of Illegal Aliens, 70%, come from the Nation of Mexico.

The Majority of Illegal Aliens have No Intention of ever becoming U.S. Citizens as "Immigrants" due to the U.S. High Cost of Living and U.S. High Taxes.

The Majority come to the U.S. to make as much Money as possible to send "Home" to Mexico, South America, Central Americas.

The Democrat's Lie "Undocumented Immigrants", "Immigrants", "Migrants", etc..Illegal Aliens sent over $1 Billion A Year "Home" as smuggled out of the U.S. for a Fee by the Mexican Drug Cartels as also their Nations Tax Evasions.

This only added to the U.S. Citizens Debts as U.S. Trade Deficits.Once Illegal Aliens made enough money, they can return "Home" to live like Kings and Queens due to their Nation's Low Cost of Living, Low Taxes and Tax Evasions.

To Decrease their Cost of Living at the U.S. most Illegal Aliens bring their Families, Relatives, Extended Families to the U.S. for U.S. Citizens to pay for their Food, Public Housing, Education, expensive Lawyers, Health Care, etc.; and to maximize the amount the Illegal Aliens can send "Home".

The Democrat's Illegal Alien Harbor State of California spent 1/4th of the California Citizens Money on Illegal Aliens As 1/4th of U.S. Citizens Money (State's Budgets) are paying for the Education of Illegal Aliens, Health Care For Illegal Aliens, Imprisonment of Illegal Aliens for Violent Crimes of Murders, Armed Robberies, Armed Assaults, Armed Home Invasions, Random Murders and Rapes as Illegal Alien Gang Initiations, etc..

Not Included in the 1/4th of U.S. Citizens Money spent on Illegal Aliens are the U.S. Citizens paid for Public Assistance, Public Housing, Food Stamps, WIC, SNAP, etc..

Most Illegal Aliens also evade Sales Taxes by using the Blackmarkets owned by the Mexican Drug Cartel Families and operated by the Illegal Alien Gangs at the U.S.. This includes the selling of U.S Citizens Paid Rights, Benefits and Entitlements; like the sales of Food Stamps for Cash.

ILLEGAL ALIENS are the New Slaves for the Slavery Party of the U.S., the Democratic Party has been the Party of Slavery ever since the Caucasian Slaves of the American Colonies as Indentured Servants. ILLEGAL ALIEN as the Democrats Slaves to Harvest Fruits and Vegetables at the Democrat States of California, Washington State, Oregon, New York, New Jersey, etc.. Any Illegal Aliens that complain about being Paid Below Minimum Wages with Cash, Living Conditions, Beatings, Rapes, etc. are turned over to Immigration Customs Enforcement by their Democrat Slave Owners. DEMOCRATS REFUSE TO HIRE LEGAL H-2 VISA MIGRANT WORKERS FROM MEXICO.