New survey: Smart People trust Trump over Congress

The Reasons, Smart People (that know how to read) trust President Trump over U.S. Congress is what the Democrats that controlled both the U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives did Before as

Throw Them All Out: How Politicians and Their Friends Get Rich Off Insider Stock Tips, Land Deals, and Cronyism That Would Send the Rest of Us to Prison

https://www.amazon.com/Throw-Them-All-Out-Politicians-ebook/dp/B0062N35X8/ref=la_B001IGT4ES_1_3?s=books&ie=UTF8&qid=1478940512&sr=1-3

Extortion: How Politicians Extract Your Money, Buy Votes, and Line Their Own Pockets

https://www.amazon.com/Extortion-Politicians-Extract-Money-Pockets/dp/0544103343/ref=la_B001IGT4ES_1_4?s=books&ie=UTF8&qid=1478940556&sr=1-4

Clinton Cash: The Untold Story of How and Why Foreign Governments and Businesses Helped Make Bill and Hillary Rich

https://www.amazon.com/Clinton-Cash-Foreign-Governments-Businesses/dp/B00WJ0YUIW/ref=la_B001IGT4ES_1_2?s=books&ie=UTF8&qid=1478940556&sr=1-2

Hillarys America The Secret History of the Democratic Party 2016

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hillary%27s_America:_The_Secret_History_of_the_Democratic_Party

America Imagine The World Without Her 2014

http://www.imdb.com/title/tt2785390/

The Lies told by Democrats and Democrat U.S. Labor Owned Teachers and Professors

"Bush Illegal Unfunded Wars". Fact Democrat President Clinton's Legal Funded Wars.1993 Democrat President Clinton's U.S. Airstrikes and U.S. Cruise Missile Attacks against the Muslims at Baghdad Iraq resulted in the Osama Bin Laden 1993 First World Trade Center Attack.

1996, 1998 Democrat President Clinton's U.S. Airstrikes and U.S. Cruise Missile Attacks against the Muslims at Baghdad Iraq, 1998 State of the Union Address and Democrat President Clinton's 1998 Declared War Against Iraq as U.S. Law "Iraq Liberation Act of 1998", 1998 U.S. Military Operation Desert Fox Resulted in the Second Osama Bin Laden Attacks of the World Trade Center as the 9/11 2001 Attacks.

"Bush 2008 Great Recession". Fact Democrat President Clinton 1999 and 2000 Eliminated the U.S. Laws that Made Illegal the Causes of Recessions, Depressions, Great Depressions, Economic Crisis, etc.. The Banking Acts of 1933 Protected the U.S. against Recessions, Depressions, Great Depressions, etc. by making the Causes of Recessions, Depressions, Great Depressions, etc. Illegal.

The Banking Act of 1933 Protected the U.S. for over 64 Years.

To make the situation worse Democrat President Clinton had Amended the U.S. Law Community Reinvestment Act to demand that Financial Institutions like Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae provide Loans (Mortgages) to those without any viable means to repay those Loans (Mortgages) this would cause the Democrat President Clinton "Mortgage Crisis" years later (2007 to 2008) when the Loans (Mortgages) became due.

"Constitutional Democracy" - Presidential Candidate Hillary Clinton.

Fact one of the only Functional "Constitutional Democracy" is the Nation Hated by Democrat Haters, the Nation of Israel. Nor is the U.S. a Democratic Republic like the Failed Democratic Republic of East Germany or the many Failed Democratic Republics of the U.S.S.R.s Warsaw Pact Nations, or the Democratic Republic of North Korea."Democracy".

Fact, The U.S. Founding Fathers after the American Revolution made Democracy Illegal by Eliminating the Democracy 1781 Articles of Confederation with the Republican 1787 U.S. Constitution as "The Union" of States of the United States of the Republic of America. The problems with the Democracy 1781 Articles of Confederation being so great that instead of Amending the Democracy 1781 Articles of Confederation the U.S. Founding Fathers Eliminated Democracy, General George Washington's observations of the Democrat's Extreme Violence "The Seeds of Democracy hath sprouted into the Tyranny of the Lynch Mobs" (demanding the Murders of the U.S. Founding Fathers for stating they were going to Amend the Democracy 1781 Articles of Confederation), the U.S. Founding Fathers Observation "Democracy is Mob Rule", so the U.S. Founding Fathers specifically wrote the U.S. Constitution's Article 4 Section 4, "a Republican Form of Government", and demanded that All States be a Republican Form of Government or they will not be protected from Invasion nor Domestic Violence (like the Democrat's Domestic (Extreme) Violence of Murdering anybody that spoke out against Democracy and the Democracy 1781 Articles of Confederation.

The other Reason the U.S. Founding Fathers got rid of Democracy is that they had Studied Plato's "The Republic" and knew that From a Democratic Form of Governance Evolves the Tyrannical Form of Governance (what they witnessed as the Democracy Lynch Mobs), to stop this from ever happening the U.S. Founding Fathers based the U.S. Form of Governance on Plato's "The Republic".

U.S. Constitution Article 4 Section 4 "The United States shall guarantee to every State in this Union a Republican Form of Government, and shall protect each of them against Invasion; and on Application of the Legislature, or of the Executive (when the Legislature cannot be convened) against domestic Violence."

The U.S. Founding Fathers then created the current Republican Three Branches of U.S. Government.

The U.S. Founding Fathers majority did not want the U.S. Citizens determining the U.S. President as "The Average Citizen is too ignorant to determine the Highest Offices of the Land, President and Vice President", some demanded that the U.S. Citizens determine the U.S. President, a compromise was reached, the U.S. Founding Fathers then created the 12th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, that created the Republican Electoral College Process.

Democrat President Obama's $4 Trillion ACA "Obamacare" as the means to get about $4 Billion of Unlimited Campaign Contributions for the Democratic Party and the Democrat President Obama Re Election Campaign by giving the U.S. Insurance Corporations $67 Billion, Medical Device Corporations $27 Billion, Pharmaceuticals Corporations $80 Billion of U.S. Citizens Money, result the Democratic Party Controlled U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives refused to create a U.S. Budget that included Democrat President Obama's $4 Trillion ACA "Obamacare" and only created Continuing Resolutions that did not include Democrat President Obama's $4 Trillion ACA "Obamacare".

To attempt to find the $4 Trillion for his ACA "Obamacare" Democrat President Obama as Commander In Chief Ordered Secretary of Defense Gates to Cut the U.S. Defense Budget by 50%. This Resulted in the Unnecessary Deaths of U.S. Citizens of the U.S. Defense (U.S. Intelligence Agencies, U.S. Military, U.S. Department of State, etc.) involved in Two Wars started by Democrat President Clinton; Democrat President Obama's Secret Wars as Illegal and Unfunded with No U.S. Laws and No U.S. Congressional Appropriations; 75 Armed Conflicts.

This still did not find the $4 Trillion.

The Republicans took over control of the U.S. House of Representatives, the Democrats Demanded that the Republicans create a U.S. Budget that included the Democrat President Obama $4 Trillion ACA "Obamacare" and therefore must Raise the U.S. Debt Ceiling (How much the U.S. Citizens Owe, are in Debt), the Republicans Refused.

Democrat President Obama July 2011 gave his written Demand to Democrat Senator Harry Reid, Majority Leader, U.S. Senate to Implement the Democrat President Obama Nuclear Option Automatic Sequestrations to force the Republican Controlled U.S. House of Representatives to create a U.S. Budget that included the Democrat President Obama $4 Trillion ACA "Obamacare" and Raise the U.S. Debt Ceiling as against the U.S. Congressional Rules as part of the U.S. Government's Checks and Balances. The Republicans Refused to do what the Democrats Refused to do.

The Democrats then lied again that the Republicans implemented the Democrat President Obama Nuclear Option Automatic Sequestrations.

"Dictator, Dictator, Dictator" as the Democrats Lies to justify Democrat President Obama's Foreign Policy of "Regime Change" as the Overthrows of U.S. Allies Established Government (later criticized by Presidential Candidate Bernie Sanders).

Democrat President Obama's Support of the Islamic Democracy Movement Tunisia. Democrat President Obama's Support of the Islamic Democracy Movement Egypt and the Muslim Brotherhood to Overthrow U.S. Ally President Mubarak of Egypt a U.S. Ally since 1973.

Democrat President Obama's Support of the Islamic Democracy Movement Libya as the Non Libyan Citizens "Obama Libyan Rebels" of Al Quada's Ansar Al Shariah to Overthrow U.S. Ally President Gaddaffi of Libya a U.S. Ally since 2006. Al Quada's Ansar Al Shariah became the Government of Libya, that then seized the Decades of Libyan Military Weapons, Ammunition, Military Equipment, Anti Aircraft Missiles, Military Vehicles, Munitions, etc. and resupplied the Millions of Holy Warriors of Islam Worldwide. Without U.S. Ally President Gaddaffi's Libyan Military "aggressively" fighting the Muslim Terrorist Organizations keeping them stuck fighting only at U.S. Ally Libya, the Entire Continent of Africa is no longer stabilized.

U.S. Allies at U.S. AFRICOM start getting "outgunned" by the well equipped (taken from the Libyan Depots at Height Razma Benghazi Libya by Al Quada's Ansar Al Shariah) Muslim Terrorist Organizations.

Al Quada's Ansar Al Shariah then stated that they will use the captured U.S. FIM-92 "Stinger" Anti Aircraft Missiles, about 2,000 Russian Federation SA-7 Anti Aircraft Missiles to Shootdown U.S. Commercial (Passenger and Cargo) Aircraft to Cripple the U.S. Economy. Weeks later a SA-7 was used to shootdown a U.S. Ally Yemenis Military Helicopter, about the same time a U.S. Military CH-47 with U.S. Navy S.E.A.L.s of SWDEVGRU aka S.E.A.L. Team Six is shotdown allegedly by an RPG (SA-7s leave a trace similar to an RPG).

U.S. Ally Nigeria is overwhelmed and outgunned.

Democrat President Obama's Secret Negotiations at Germany to turn over U.S. Allies Nations to Muslim Terrorist Organizations as leaked by U.S. Army Private Manning, resulted in the U.S. Ally President Al Zardari of Pakistan to KICK OUT THE U.S. FROM PAKISTAN, without the U.S. Military Logistics Support Bases at Pakistan to Support the U.S., N.A.T.O., U.N. Coalition of Military Forces at LANDLOCKED U.S. Ally Afghanistan the Unsupportable U.S., N.A.T.O., U.N. Coalition of Military Forces must Abbandon LANDLOCKED U.S. Ally Afghanistan No Later Than 2014, the Expensive U.S. Air Force Cargo, and U.S. Air Force Contracted Civilian Cargo Aircraft can only support about 3,000 U.S. Military. The U.S. WAS LOGISTICALLY KICKED OUT OF LANDLOCKED U.S. ALLY AFGHANISTAN (Defeated), not Democrat's "Withdrawal".

Democrat President Obama Supported the Millions of Iranians living at U.S. Ally Iraq as the Shia (Shiites) of Iraq. After getting "Democratically Elected" the Shia of Iraq, then KICKED THE U.S. OUT OF IRAQ, as Refusing to Renew the Republican President G.W. Bush Status Of Forces Agreement, while Democrat President Obama refused to allow the U.S. Negotiators to use the threats of withdrawals of U.S. Aid Money, U.S. Assistance Money, U.S. Military Aid Money, U.S. Military Assistance Money and Lives of U.S. Military to Force the Shia of Iraq to Negotiate. The Millions of Iranians living at U.S. Ally Iraq as the Shia of Iraq have been the longtime Ally of the Muslim (Shia, Shariah Law) Nation of Iran, that wanted the U.S. Out of U.S. Ally Iraq. During the Iran Iraq Wars the Millions of Shia of Iraq turned Traitor and fought against U.S. Ally Iraq.

After the U.S. WAS KICKED OUT OF IRAQ, the Millions of Non Syrian Kurdistanis living at U.S. Ally Syria (U.S. Ally President Assad a U.S. Ally since 1990) turned Traitor and attacked the Syrian Citizens, Syrian Citizens National Guards, Syrian Military to seize Syrian Lands to form their Muslim Nation of Kurdistan modeled after the Muslim Nation of Iran; they were then joined by the Millions of Non Iraqis Citizen Kurdistanis living at Iraq as the "Obama Syrian Rebels".

During the Iran Iraq Wars the Non Iraqis Citizen Kurdistanis as Allies of the Muslim Nation of Iran turned Traitor and fought against U.S. Ally Iraq during the Iran Iraq Wars.

Since 1929 the Kurdistanis have been fighting against U.S. Ally Iraq, U.S. Ally Syria, U.S. Ally Turkey, U.S. Ally Shah of Iran. 2001 the Millions of Kurdistanis Allied themselves to Osama Bin Laden, Al Quada, Millions of Afghan Taliban, Muslim Terrorist Organizations that had been chased out of Afghanistan into Northern Iraq and became Muslim Terrorist Organization (Armies) Ansar Al Islam.

After Republican President G.W. Bush with the covert assistance of U.S. Ally President Saleh of Yemen shutdown the Osama Bin Laden Muslim Terrorist Training Camps, they moved to the Kurdistanis Autonomous Region, Millions of Holy Warriors of Islam were hosted by the Kurdistanis to be trained, armed, funded by Iran's Qods (Quds).

Democrat President Obama Supported Al Quada Yemen, demanded that U.S. Ally President Saleh of Yemen either Resign or be Overthrown. U.S. Ally President Saleh Resigned, Al Quada Yemen took over the Yemenis Government. U.S. Ally Saudi Arabia launched Airstrikes at Yemen against Al Quada Yemen (Al Quada Yemen was the First Al Quada created by Osama Bin Laden, that did Terrorist Acts (Bombings, Assassinations, Murders, etc.) against U.S. Ally Saudi Arabia to force the Saudi Government to kick the U.S. Military Bases out of U.S. Ally Saudi Arabia.). The Democrats lie again saying this is Yemenis Tribe against Yemenis Tribe.

Democrat President Obama's Re Election Speech "Osama Bin Laden Is Dead, General Motors Is Alive" Insulted the over 1.8 Billion Muslims Worldwide that worship Osama Bin Laden as their Modern Day Hero Holy Warrior of Islam; Worldwide Imams at Mosques screamed "Obama Declared War Against Muslims (Islam)". At Rallies Worldwide Angry Crowds of Thousands chanted "Obama, Obama, We Are All Osama" then they attacked the U.S. Embassies and U.S. Consulates.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-pJGX1JzyFc

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=udSEcQbM308

The Democrat President Obama supported Islamic Democracy Movement Egypt and the Muslim Brotherhood attacked the U.S. Embassy Cairo Egypt and the U.S. Consulate Alexandria Egypt.

The Democrat President Obama Supported Non Libyan Citizen "Obama Libyan Rebels" of Al Quada's Ansar Al Shariah attacked the U.S. Consulate Benghazi Libya and the CIA Annex Benghazi Libya.

The Democrat President Obama Supported Shia of Iraq drove Truck Bombs to the U.S. Embassy Baghdad Iraq and the U.S. Consulate Basra Iraq.

The Democrat President Obama's Supported Islamic Democracy Movement Tunisia overran and took over the recently evacuated U.S. Embassy Tunisia.

At Afghanistan the Afghan Taliban Attacked the "Green Zone" and U.S. Air Force Base at Kandahar Airport.

The Democrat President Obama Supported Pakistanis Taliban and Haqquini Network (Obama's 2010 Secret Negotiations at Germany) attacked the U.S. Consulate killing Two U.S. Civilians.

Worldwide, the Democrat President Obama Supported Islamic Democracy Movements renamed themselves Islamic State.