Exclusive: China finishing South China Sea buildings that could house missiles - U.S. officials

What kind of Missiles.

Chinese Versions of the Russian Federation Anit Aircraft S-300 or Anti Aircraft and Anti Ballistic Missile S-400 (latest version that detected Generation 5 U.S. Stealth RQ-170).

I would be more worried if the Missiles are the Chinese "Aircraft Carrier Killers" as Supersonic and Hypersonic Long Range Anti Ship Missiles.

Keep calling this Area South China Sea, of course that is basically acknowledging that the Area belongs to China; just like using an Individual's name on a product, location, etc..

Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam also have claims. A Pentagon spokesman said the United States remained committed to "non-militarization in the South China Sea" and urged all claimants to take actions consistent with international law.

And what are they going to do.............nothing as usual (demanding U.S. Involvement is not an option, same as Europe's Citizens demanding that U.S. Citizens pay for the European Nations Defense).