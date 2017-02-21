The Army is developing its most lethal gun yet

Original Purpose of the M-2 .50 caliber, Anti Aircraft

Only a good idea if you can aim the .50 Caliber M2 at specific targets while the M-19 Grenade Launcher is firing grenades at the same time at area targets.

There is a reason why U.S. Military Special Warfare mounted a .50 caliber plus Common Remotely Operated Weapons Station (C.R.O.W.S.; Electro Optical), a M-19, a M-240 (passenger side swing out mount) separately on one vehicle.

http://www.armyrecognition.com/images/stories/north_america/united_states/weapons/crows/CROWS_Common_Remotely_Operated_Weapon_Station_United_States_003.jpg

"At the same time, the Army is looking to improve the current version of the M2 with a new barrel that could shave 16 pounds off the current 26-pound barrel; lighter ammunition; and a laser rangefinder."

There was a reason for the "heavy" barrel of the current M2, wear and tear to the lands and grooves inside the barrel aka "rifling", heat warpage, etc., as to not have to replace the barrel, redo the time consuming headspacing and timing after finding the gauge. A "Fluted" barrel would be good.

To make the ammunition more lethal, accurate there was an old design created by Abe Flatau.

Flatau went on to apply the design to handgun bullets in hopes of improving body armor penetration. Prototypes were made in 9x19mm, .45 ACP and .45 Win Mag(!). According to some sources, a demonstration was performed for some top brass involving the Flatau .45 ACP round and a goat wearing a Kevlar (Fritz) helmet....in one side out the other. Reportedly, some of the officialdom lost their lunch. Reportedly, the 9mm version now referred to as the Cyclone can penetrate 72 layers of Kevlar!

To make the M19 Grenade Launcher ammunition more accurate there was the design created by Abe Flatau.