Homeland Security unveils sweeping plan to deport Illegal Aliens

U.S. Laws say Illegal Aliens; not "Undocumented Immigrants".

Additionally, the Majority of the over 23 Million Illegal Aliens at the U.S. have NO Intention of Ever becoming U.S. Citizens so are NOT "Immigrants", due to the High Cost of Living at the U.S. and High U.S. Taxes.

The stated purpose of the Majority of Illegal Aliens at the U.S. is to make as much money for themselves to send "Home" to Mexico, Central Americas, and South Americas.

To Decrease their Cost of Living while at the U.S., so that they can send the Most "Home", Illegal Aliens get as much U.S. Citizens Paid Rights, Benefits, and Entitlements with the Assistance of U.S. Citizens Funded Illegal Alien Advocacy Groups at the U.S.; as 1/4th of States Budgets (U.S. Citizens Money) spent on the Illegal Aliens Education including College or University Tuitions; Health Care as Medical, Dental, Vision, etc.; Imprisonment for Violent Crimes of Murders, Armed Assaults, Armed Robberies, Armed Home Invasions, Random Murders and Rapes as Illegal Alien Gang Initiations, etc..

This does not include the U.S. Citizens Money paying for Illegal Aliens Public Assistance, Public Housing, Food Stamps, WIC, SNAP, expensive Lawyers, etc. as those things that then became Unavailable for U.S. Citizens.

Illegal Aliens do not pay for the U.S. Citizens Paid Rights, Benefits and Entitlements that they stole from U.S. Citizens Illegal Aliens do not Fill Out Employer Paperwork, as according to Democrat President Obama Immigration Customs Enforcement uses Employer Paperwork to "Effectively" Identify, Apprehend, Detain and Deport Illegal Aliens. Employer Paperwork establishes State Income Tax Withholdings, Federal Income Tax Withholding; Deductions for Health Care Insurance, Social Security, SDI, Medicare, etc..

Stop sending the Nation of Mexico over $1 Billion A Year of U.S. Citizens Money as U.S. Aid Money, U.S. Assistance Money, U.S. Law Enforcement Aid Money, U.S. Law Enforcement Assistance Money and the Lives of U.S. Citizens of U.S. Law Enforcement, U.S. Military Aid Money, U.S. Military Assistance Money and the Lives of U.S. Citizens of the U.S. Military.

Also Stop the Kumbaya Democrats from giving away over $95 Billion a Year to Nations that Hate the U.S. and U.S. Citizens. Bribing other people to be Friends of the U.S. does Not Work, Nations that do Not Give Away Their Citizens Money spent the Citizens Money on their own Citizens as

Free College and or University including Tuition, Books, Room and Board; including Law School and or Medical School.

Free Health Care (Medical, Dental, Vision, etc..); not the farce ACA "Obamacare".

Infrastructure

4 Week Paid Vacation

Paid Maternity Leave

Paid Sick Leave

Real Renewable Energy

Real Rail Mass Transit and Cargo at Inner City, Inter City, Inter State, Inter Nation. As powered by Real Renewable Energy.

OUTSTANDING GREAT Public School; Real Education, not Democrat U.S. Labor Union Owned Teachers and Professors "Indoctrinations" (Brainwashing).

Free Nursing Homes.

Lots of Money for Scientific High Technology Research and Development.

Lots of Money for their Own Culture as Arts and Humanities.

Felony Crime according to U.S. Laws to Aid or Abet Illegal Aliens

