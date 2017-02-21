The Best Cheap Eats in Every State

One of you came first "Cheap Eats" a Television News segment at Hawaii; or Cooking Channel series "Cheap Eats". Considering that the "Cheap Eats" segments at Hawaii have been on for Years, and the Cooking Channel Series has just completed the First Season, I would believe that the Cooking Channel Series (to make Money) is a copy of what has been Airing on Hawaii Television News for quite a while.

Anything above $5.00 per meal at $35.00 per day is not "Cheap Eats", and is an Advertisement. "Find out how to score breakfast, lunch, dinner and a snack for less than $35 by binge-watching Cheap Eats for free." - Cooking Channel series "Cheap Eats

Eating a single donut, biscuit, roll, pastry, etc. is not "Cheap Eats" either, unless you are talking about a single donut, biscuit, roll, pastry, etc. the size of a small plate that includes as ingredients, meats, vegetables and or fruits. an example would be a slice of Real Minced Meat Pie (actually has minced meat not only minced fruits inside) equal to two slices.