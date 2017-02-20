Pence pressures NATO members to live up to commitments

"NATO members are required to spend 2 percent of their annual gross domestic product (GDP) on defense spending."

That's only the Monetary side, and does not include the amount the U.S. Pays

Gates criticizes NATO; How much does U.S. pay?

"The United States contributes between one-fifth and one-quarter of NATO's budget". But that factors in only direct payments, not deployments of personnel which - outside of special operations, such as in Afghanistan or Libya - may be used to train European forces (for example, in anti-terrorism skills) that benefit U.S. security. In February NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen said that over the past two years, "defense spending by NATO's European member nations has shrunk by some 45 billion dollars" - the equivalent of Germany's entire annual defense budget. Gates' argument that by slashing their defense budgets European countries are allowing the U.S. to pick up the slack comes when the United States is already spending more on defense than all other nations on the planet combined, according to Boston University professor Andrew Bacevich.

On top of the Funding of the NATO Budget the U.S. Citizens also pay for a Fleet of AWACS aircraft, Anti Ballistic Missile Defense of Europe, U.S. Nuclear Deterrence of Europe (U.S. Navy Nuclear Submarine Launched Ballistic Missiles Submarines and Attack Submarines), Construction at NATO Bases, etc..

2011 Democrat President Obama Increased U.S. Citizens paying for NATO, while demanding in writing that Democrat Senator Harry Reid implement the Obama Nuclear Option Automatic Sequestrations to force the Republican Controlled U.S. House of Representatives to create a U.S. Budget that included Democrat President Obama's $4 Trillion ACA "Obamacare" and therefore must Raise the U.S. Debt Ceiling (How much U.S. Citizens are in Debt); as the Democrat Controlled U.S. Senate and Democrat Controlled U.S. House of Representatives previously Refused to Create a U.S. Budget that included Democrat President Obama's $4 Trillion ACA "Obamacare" and only created Continuing Resolutions that did not include Democrat President Obama's $4 Trillion ACA "Obamacare" and Raise the U.S. Debt Ceiling, to prevent a U.S. Government Shutdown. Democrats Demanding other do what they Refused to Do, while Punishing the U.S. Citizens with the Democrat President Obama Nuclear Option Automatic Sequestrations.

The Purpose of NATO was to deter the 101 Divisions of the U.S.S.R. and Warsaw Pact Nations from Invading Western Europe. This Purpose is no longer valid; as the Western European Nations are no longer War Torn like after World War 2 requiring U.S. Protection after the U.S. Citizens paid for the Rebuilding of Europe as the U.S. Army General Marshall Plan and can afford to spend more for their own European Defense, and the U.S.S.R. no longer exists nor do the 101 U.S.S.R. and Warsaw Pact Nations Divisions.

And Nations that do NOT give away their Citizens Money like the Kumbaya Democrats give away over $95 Billion a Year of U.S. Citizens money to Nations that Hate the U.S. and U.S. Citizens, can afford to spend their Citizens Money on their Citizens as,

Free Health Care (Medical, Dental, Vision, etc.),

Free College and or University (including Tuition and Books, Dormitories, "Room and Board"),

U.S. Infrastructure, Real Renewable Energy,

Real Rail Mass Transit and Cargo (powered by Real Renewable Energy, Inner City, Inter City, Inter State, etc.),

4 Weeks Paid Vacations,

Paid Maternity Leave,

Paid Sick Leave,

Lots of Money for High Technology Research and Development,

Lots of Money for U.S. Culture as Funding Arts and Humanities,

Free Daycare,

Free Nursing Homes, etc. as those thing U.S. Citizens are Deprived of due to U.S. Citizens Funding other Nations Higher Standard of Living,

Illegal Aliens costing 1/4th or more of each States Budget a Year, Democrats giving away U.S. Citizens Money.

Other Nations that do not give away their Citizens money enjoy the things listed above and many more "Free" that their Citizens paid for, example U.S. Ally President Gaddaffi a U.S. Ally since 2006 provided Free Homes, Apartments to those Libyan Citizens recently Married, Unemployment paid the same Salary as if Working, the Free College or University Worldwide included Law School and or Medical School had an additional 350 Euros a month of "Spending Money",

The Nation of Mexico gets over $1 Billion A Year of U.S. Aid Money, U.S. Assistance Money, U.S. Military Assistance Money (and Lives of U.S. Citizens of the U.S. Military), U.S. Law Enforcement Assistance Money, etc.. With the Mexican Government routinely not complying with the U.S. Terms and Conditions, Agreements as to why the U.S. Citizens must provide their Money to another Nations Citizens (Illegal Aliens at the U.S.).

There's the Money for the Trump Wall. About $95 Billion (+ $1 Billion U.S. Citizens Money no longer going to the Nation of Mexico).