Under Armour made some huge mistakes that are turning into a nightmare

"CEO Kevin Plank's comments on CNBC praising Trump make it “nearly impossible to effectively build a cool urban lifestyle brand in the foreseeable future,” according to the note by Susquehanna International Group, an industry research firm"

Democrat Propaganda.

"Susquehanna International Group, an industry research firm"

Ask yourself if there is a conflict of interest of wanting the Stock Prices of Under Armour to go down.

"According to NPD sports analyst Matt Powell, younger shoppers greatly consider the moral implications of where they spend their dollars. “Millennials and Generation Z want brands and retailers to be transparent about their stands on social issues," Powell told The Baltimore Sun. “If those values don't align with their views, they will take their business elsewhere.”

More Democrat Propaganda,

Most Millennials are more concerned about their Student Debts, than "Social Issues"'; most Millennials with their crushing Student Debts are more concerned about Cost (Price) than anything else, the proof is them Shopping at Walmart or anyplace else that has cheaper prices; and making the Lifestyle Choice of Living with their Parents.

"This issue dovetails with broader concerns about mistakes the company has made which are contributing to slowing growth, and Susquehanna has cut the target price of the stock in half to $14."

The Slower Growth of Under Armour is directly U.S. Defense related.

The start of Under Armour's idea of moisture wicking fabric (their Main Seller) started with the Defense Advanced Research Programs (Projects) Agency's (DARPA) invention of Goretex fabric, moisture wicking.

DARPA's Goretex, was then used for most U.S. Military Field Coats and Jackets, Wet Weather Gear.

DARPA's Goretex then was used by Patagonia's Civilian Outerwear (Patagonia was one of the many Contractors that made the Camouflaged Rain Jackets and Pants from Goretex for the U.S. Military), Jackets and Coats.

The old idea of Layering for protection from Extreme Cold Weather was readopted by the U.S. Military (near Arctic Winters at Afghanistan and Northern Iraq. then extreme heat).

A New Light Weight Moisture Wicking Fabric was invented by DARPA, to wear like a Undershirt, instead of the sweat absorbing cotton Undershirt normally worn. At first this was only issued to U.S. Military Special Operations Forces; and would be used by NASA Astronauts also.

The New Light Weight Moisture Wicking Fabric undershirts "Heat Gear" start being sold by Under Armour in U.S. Military Base Exchanges, Post Exchanges, Naval Exchanges; many non U.S. Military Special Warfare Forces start wearing Under Armour brand undershirts under their U.S. Military Uniforms especially at extreme temperature climates like Iraq and Afghanistan as quite literally Under Armour (Interceptor Body Armor or Bulletproof Vests).

About $20.00 per Under Armour Heatgear Undershirt Verus about $20.00 for 4 regular U.S. Military Issue Cotton Undershirts. U.S. Military Aviators were prohibited from wearing Under Armour (plastics).

Many U.S. Military Veterans of Combat at Iraq and Afghanistan (ages 18 to 36 aka "Millennials") start demanding that Under Armour be carried by Civilian Stores, Sports Stores, and even Walmart (Walmart then gets a cheaper Made in China Brand to undercut Under Armour Sales).

U.S. Athletes start wearing Under Armour.

Under Armour starts making Cotton fabric Shirts, not the same as the Under Armour Moisture Wicking Shirts that made Under Armour famous.

Online there are many Made In China Brands $10.00 to $14.00 per shirt that undercut the Sales of Under Armour $20.00 to $40.00 per shirt, with most Millennials more concerned with Cost not Brand Name, nor Social Issues buying these Cheaper No Name Made In China Moisture Wicking Shirts from ebay, Amazon, etc.

Under Armour's Sales plummeted, after Democrat President Obama's Ordered U.S. Defense Budget Cuts of 50%. The Reduction In Forces of U.S. Military of 90,000, and 108,000 U.S. Department of Defense Civilians; followed by 20,000 U.S. Military, and later another 30,000 U.S. Military meant that the U.S. Defense no Longer Needs 50% of the Made In U.S. Products, Goods, and Services of the almost 100 Million "Middle Class" U.S. Citizens of the Democrat President FDR Created Labor Intensive U.S. Military Defense Industrial Complex, a Justification to throw about 50 Million "Middle Class" U.S. Citizen on Unemployment (part of the 100 Million U.S. Citizens No Longer of the U.S. Work Force, the Majority being Millennials (Ages 18 to 36) that did not even attempt to find their First Entry Level Job since those Entry Level Jobs were taken by the over 23 Million Illegal Aliens at the U.S.; about 5 Million are Recent Retirees that left the U.S. Work Force, that now realize that they cannot afford to Retire and must have a Full Time Job or Part Time Jobs to supplement their Retirement (Fixed Incomes).

So with Significantly Less U.S. Military the Sales of Under Armour decreased at the U.S. Military Post Exchanges, Base Exchanges, Naval Exchanges Worldwide.

Being that the fabric was created by DARPA, many other Brands start manufacturing moisture wicking undershirts, Nike "Dri-Fit", Adidas Climalite, Dri Core, Drifire, USGI Desert Tan, Dickies, NWT, Stacy Adams, U.S. Army Issue (about $5.00 per shirt), Hane's X-Temp, No Name 6 moisture wicking undershirts for $8.99, etc..

Soffee starts making moisture wicking shirts with long sleeves that are camouflaged as demanded by U.S. Military Special Warfare. Soffe also makes most of the U.S. Military's Physical Training Shirts and Shorts ("Athletic ware"); a missed opportunity for Under Armour. U.S. Military Conventional Warfare Forces start wearing the Soffe moisture wicking long sleeve shirts.

Same kind of thing happened after World War 2, after years of Military eating food out of metal cans ("tins", tin cans), there was an increased amount of sales of "canned goods" bought by Civilians (lots of previous Military) after World War 2. Prior to World War 2 food in metal cans were rare.