Dozens of workers lose their jobs for participating in Day Without Immigrants protest

The Photo, hey stupid you are not at Mexico. U.S. Laws, Rules and Regulations apply not Mexican Laws.

Business says do not show up for Work, No Pay; don't let the Boss (Bosses) know you will not show up for work, FIRED. Skip Work for something else, FIRED, as stated in your Employment Contract and or Employee Handbook.

Businesses should have Fired Any or All Employees that did not show up for their Scheduled Work.

Since the Illegal Aliens and Democrat President Obama (U.S. Defense Cuts since 2009, and Obama Nuclear Option Automatic Sequestrations since 2011) Unemployed about 100 Million U.S. Citizens, most being Millennials (ages 18 to 36) that did not even seek their First Entry Level Job (Jobs taken by Illegal Aliens) after High School or during College, University, of about 95 Million; and the Recent Retirees of about 5 Million that realized that they cannot fully Retire (Fixed Income) and must have a Full Time Job or a few Part Time Work positions, Employers can now have a larger amount of Workers to pick from.

Businesses must not keep Workers that do or condone doing Illegal Activities, U.S. Laws, "Aiding and Abetting" Illegal Aliens is a Felony Crime.

Democrat Propaganda

"The boycott was aimed squarely at President Trump's efforts to step up deportations, build a wall at the Mexican border and close the nation's doors to many ILLEGAL ALIENS travelers ."

"Twelve Latino employees from the I Don’t Care Bar and Grill in Tulsa, Okla. told Fox 23 News they were fired over text message because they didn’t show up for their shift and failed to let their employers know about their absence. " Like stated before, don't show up for Work and not let your Bosses know equals YOUR FIRED. Maybe if you let your Bosses know they might have not FIRED your ignorant arses.

The firings led to an outcry in the community. From ILLEGAL ALIEN Sympathizers and Collaborators.

“If you have 12 people who feel strongly and want to make a stand, I think management should have taken a look at that and at least stood by them or give them some time,” Catherine Bishop, of Broken Arrow, told Fox 23 News. SURE, have 12 Workers go to a Protest when they should have been Working "On the Clock" for you, leaving your Business Unattended, and not Telling You. There's the STUPID DEMOCRAT Mentality trying to justify STUPID, Catherine Bishop, of Broken Arrow; there is also the "implication" of Your Workers going to a Protest or Demonstration, are they also Protesting or Demonstrating YOUR Business as what a Public Perception (Very Adverse Advertising) usually is.

"Meanwhile, Carmen Guerrero, an ILLEGAL ALIEN immigration activist that condones and supports Illegal Activities told the Philadelphia Inquirer that six people were fired from their jobs at a Bahama Breeze in King of Prussia for taking part in the protest."

"According to News Channel 5, 18 workers from Bradley Coatings Inc. were let go. The workers told the station they told their employer they would be joining in the nationwide protest on Wednesday and when they returned to work Thursday they were informed they had been fired." One sided Reporting; What did the Boss(es) tell them after they told the Boss(es) that they were going to the Protest (skip Work). More than likely, Don't show up for Work you will be Fired.

"When he asked why he wasn't going to school, I told him because today he was going to learn about ILLEGAL ALIENS immigration ," she said, adding: "Our job as citizens is to unite with our brothers and sisters." Charge Marcela Ardaya-Vargas, who is from Bolivia, under the U.S. Truancy Laws, also contact Child Protective Services.

"I feel (emotive non factual opinion) like our community is going to be racially profiled and harassed," she said of Trump's ILLEGAL ALIEN immigration policies. "It's very upsetting. People like to take out their anger on the ILLEGAL ALIENS immigrants , but employers Democrat Slave Owners are making profits off of them. " Time to Fire Carmen Solis, Project Manager, associating the Business and the Business Title Project Manager with Illegal Aliens; these Protests and or Demonstrations; condoning Illegal Activities; etc..

Illegal Aliens are the Democrat's New Slaves. Any Illegal Aliens that complain about Below Minimum Wages, Living Conditions, Beatings, Rapes, etc. are turned over to Immigration Customs Enforcement by their Democrat Slave Owners. The Majority of Illegal Aliens are from the Nation of Mexico, 70%. Illegal Aliens commit Felony Crime of State Income Tax Evasion, Federal Income Tax Evasions, as announced by Democrat President Obama that Immigration Customs Enforcement uses Employer Paperwork to Effectively Identify, Apprehend, Detain, Deport Illegal Aliens; Illegal Aliens DO NOT fill out Employer Paperwork that Withholds State Income Taxes and Federal Income Taxes, Deductions for Social Security, Medicare, Health Care Insurance, SDI, etc. as the Democrat's LIE, "Illegal Aliens pay Taxes"; Most Illegal Aliens also DO NOT pay Sales Taxes by Using the Illegal Alien Gangs at the U.S. "Blackmarkets", that are owned by the Mexican Drug Cartels. These Illegal Alien "Blackmarkets" also buy and sell Food Stamps, WIC, SNAP, Identifications, Driver's Licenses, Fully Automatic Firearms, Ammunition, U.S. Citizens Benefits and Entitlements for Cash (Huge Profits), Transportation to and from Mexico, transfers of over a $Billion a Year of smuggled money sent "Home" to Mexico, South America, Central America by Illegal Aliens at the U.S. (Adding to U.S. (Citizens) Trade Deficit, Debts against U.S. Citizens). The Majority of the over 23 Million Illegal Aliens at the U.S. have No Intention of ever becoming U.S. Citizens due to the High U.S. Cost of Living and the High U.S. Taxes; Illegal Aliens come to the U.S. to make Money for themselves, send that money "Home", when the Illegal Aliens saved enough, the Illegal Aliens Return "Home" and can live like Kings and Queens due to their Own Nation's Low Cost of Living and Low Taxes (they also did Criminal Tax Evasion at their own Nation, reason they use the Mexican Drug Cartels to smuggle the money "Home"). To decrease their Cost of Living while at the U.S., most bring their Entire Family, Relatives, Extended Families to the U.S. to collect as much U.S. Citizens Paid for Public Assistance, Public Housing, Food Stamps, WIC, SNAP, Education, Health Care, Expensive Lawyers, etc. that they can possible get with the help of the U.S. Citizens Funded Illegal Alien Advocacy Groups at the U.S..

Smart Illegal Aliens STUPID DEMOCRATS

Illegal Aliens take 1/4th of U.S. States Yearly Budgets; that pays for the Illegal Aliens Education including College or University Tuitions; Health Care (Medical, Dental, Vision, etc.); Imprisonment for Violent Crimes of Murders, Armed Robberies, Armed Home Invasions, Armed Assaults, Random Murders and Rapes as Illegal Alien Gang Initiations. This 1/4th of U.S. States Budgets does not include the Costs of Illegal Aliens getting U.S. Citizens Rights, Benefits, and Entitlements of Public Assistance, Public Housing, Food Stamps, WIC, SNAP, etc. that then become Unavailable for the U.S. Citizens that did pay for these U.S. Citizens Rights, Benefits and Entitlements; result the current Homeless U.S. Citizens at the Illegal Alien Harbor State of California Republic at Los Angeles, Sacramento, San Fransisco.

Democrat Slave Owners uses the Majority of Illegal Aliens to Harvest Fruits and Vegetables at the Democrat States of California, Washington State, Oregon, New York, New Jersey, etc.. Instead of Hiring Legal H-2 Migrant Workers from Mexico.

Not showing up for Work means

Disloyal to your Employer.

Your Job is not important to You.

Your Field of Work is not Important enough for You.

Showing up to a "Walk Out" Protest and or Demonstration like this means you are Protesting and or Demonstrating against your Employer.

A Walk Out Protest also means you want the Business you work for to fail, suffer, etc..

STUPID DEMOCRATS