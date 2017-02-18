8 Things a Real Sushi-Lover Would Never Do

Have to disagree with

5/8 SLIDES © ianmcdonnell/Getty Images They’d Never Eat Ginger And Sushi Together Pickled ginger (or gari) is provided as a garnish to cleanse your palate as you try new types of fish throughout the meal. You should start with lighter, white fish and end with rich, fatty fish.

I have had Maki Sushi made with a hint of ginger, Japanese Restaurant frequented by Japan Airlines Personnel.

Also had Sushi served with ginger, the purpose was to eat a particular kind of sushi followed by ginger to cleanse the palate, then eat the next kind of sushi.

I also make traditional sushi, maki, inari, musubi, etc.. For Decades I had to explain that Sushi was not as the Webster Dictionary's Raw Fish; Sushi refers to the Rice, not the toppings, nor ingredients inside (maki sushi). Traditional Maki Sushi that I make has at the center pickled radish (daikon), cooked tuna (usually out of a can), watercrest, cooked and dried shrimp powder, fried sweet scrambled egg cut into thin strips, cucumber, boiled carrot strip, and a hint of ginger; as NO Raw Fish, and that Sashimi is Raw Fish.

6/8 SLIDES © Twenty20 . ..Or Eat A Roll Before Sashimi Or Sushi Sushi rolls (aka futomaki) should only be eaten after sashimi and sushi, and each piece should be small enough to be easily finished in one bite. Again, dip only lightly.

Only at Traditional Restaurants, not as before when sushi was first invented as one of the first "Fast Foods"; definitely not a Rule during Family Gatherings (Family New Years Party, Birthday Parties, Christmas Party, Weddings, etc.).

This used to be true before, you eat the pre made Maki Sushi while the Sushi Chef is hand forming the sushi with topping and a slight taste of wasabi.

There used to be a recipe for a Dessert Sushi (eaten last) for one of the Japanese Emperors, that contained at the center of the maki sushi (made with chewy and sticky sweet mochi rice, not sushi rice), extremely sweet red beans, black beans, extremely sweet lotus root, etc. instead of being a pastry being filled with sweet red beans, or sweet lotus root.

Ever since the Modern Day Sushi Restaurants, this is no longer a Rule; as a Tradition, Ritual that did have a purpose before, machine made sushi. There was even a Generation of Japanese that had difficulty using hashi (chopsticks) as Too Westernized.