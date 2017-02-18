America's titans of solar power

Still Decades behind other Nations, as the Kumbaya Democrats give Other Nations over $95 Billion A Year of U.S. Citizens Money for other Nations Citizens to have a Higher Standard of Living.

Most other Nations that DO NOT give away their Nations Citizens Money to other Nations nor Illegal Aliens nor Non Citizens then can afford Free College and or University (Tuition, Books, Dormitories, Room and Board) as NO STUDENT DEBT; Free Health Care (Medical, Dental, Vision, etc.); Real Renewable Energy; Real Rail Mass Transit and Cargo (Inner City, Inter City, Inter State, Inter Nation, etc.) powered by their Real Renewable Energy; 4 Weeks Paid Vacations; Paid Maternity Leave (needed after the 4 Week Paid Vacations); Paid Sick Leave; Free Daycare; Free Nursing Homes; Lots of Money for High Technology Research and Development; Lots of Money for their Nations Cultures as the Arts and Humanities; etc..

At U.S. Ally President Gaddaffi of Libya a U.S. Ally since 2006, the Libyan Citizens had all of that, plus, Unemployed given Unemployment at the same Salary as if Employed; Gasoline was $0.33 per liter; Vehicles sold at Factory Cost; Free House or Apartment for those Recently Married; Loans at Zero Percent Interest (Islamic Law); Students could attend College and or University Free Worldwide including Medical School or Law School, Students paid the Salary for the Profession they are studying for while attending College and or University, and received 350 Euros a month of "Spending Money"; etc.

That's correct Democrat President Obama as his Foreign Policy of "Regime Change" Overthrew a U.S. Ally and Supported Al Quada's Ansar Al Shariah as the Non Libyan Citizen "Obama Libyan Rebels", that would later in response to Democrat President Obama's Re Election Speech "Osama Bin Laden Is Dead, General Motors Is Alive" Insult of the over 1.8 Billion Muslims that Worshiped Modern Day Holy Warrior of Islam, Osama Bin Laden, attacked the U.S. Consulate Benghazi Libya and the CIA Annex Benghazi Libya.

Basic Electrical Engineering as Ohm's Law, proves that "Solar Farms" are less Effective than Highly Effective Residential Solar Photovoltaic, that also uses unused space on top of Residential Homes, Businesses, etc. instead of using up Land. Some Nations (more advanced than the U.S.) actually Pay their Citizens to Install Residential Solar Photovoltaic; with their Residence then becoming part of a Solar Photovoltaic Farm and "Smart Grid".

At the more Advanced Nations than the U.S., they have switched from volatile (flammable, combustible and explosive) Lithium compound batteries to nearly inert Salt Water Batteries. Lithium is a radioactive material, and is very limited in quantity as a Earth Resource. A critical balance of a mixture of other radioactive compounds like cobalt must be added to Lithium to make Lithium output the required about of electricity, a polymer must be added to attempt to stabilize the reactions, too much polymer means the battery does not work, too little polymer results in the same as those defective smartphone batteries, Tesla Vehicles burning, Hoverboards, previous laptop computers, e cigarettes, etc. as self igniting. Now image a entire Lithium filled Battery like from Tesla catching YOUR entire house on fire.

The Current U.S. Grid Problems are also proof of how Ineffective Solar Photovoltaic "Farms" are.

If you cannot understand what I am saying, go Study Basic Electronics as the Critical Electronics that you need to know that does affect your daily lives.

The Majority of Solar Panels sold at the U.S. are 20th Century; as "Glass On Plastic", with plastics even thermoplastics proven to warp, flake, turn to powder, etc. becoming unusable.

The 21st Century Solar Photovoltaic Panel is "Glass on Glass" as also less expensive to manufacturer, no fossil fuel petroleum plastics, photovolatic solar cells are sandwiched permanently between two tempered pieces of glass, no air gaps like imperfect solar panels that are "Glass on Plastic" (heat warpage of the plastic backing).

"Glass on Glass" allows the Solar Photovoltaic Panel to be Bifacial as Light Energy goes thru the top glass and reflected Light Energy can go thru the back glass pane as increasing the amounts of wattage per Glass on Glass Panel.

Being near "optically flat" to start with, with no manufacturing imperfections of molding plastics, the Glass on Glass has a lower Rejection rates, air gaps between the glass and plastic backing (that Glass on Glass has no plastic backing), failure rates, air gaps result in condensation and corrosion of the solar photovoltaic cell circuits. Even without air gaps during manufacturing the Glass on Plastic suffers Heat Warpage of the Plastic during use, causing air gaps, cracking the circuits of solar photovoltaic cells.

Glass on Glass, experiments using Glass on Glass as Skyscraper Windows, as Glass on Glass is nearly transparent; unlike Glass on Plastic being Opaque (cannot be seen thru).

The other advantage of Residential Solar Photovoltaic is the panels themselves absorb most Solar Radiation, instead of Sunlight directly hitting roof tops and heating up the entire building requiring the increased use of air conditioning.

Even Multi Billionaire Warren Buffet knows about "Glass On Glass" being the Current 21st Century Technology, his investments say so.