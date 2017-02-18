Simplify Your Kitchen Life by Tossing Out These 15 Things

2/16 SLIDES © Shutterstock

Pasta Remover

Tongs will work fabulously in this situation; so will a fork.

See that hole in the Pasta Remover, that is a measurement for One Serving of Pasta; UH DUH, lets see you do that with only a fork.

Toaster Oven

Do you have a toaster? Do you have an oven? A toaster oven is a redundant appliance and doesn’t even toast bread well. (Side note: You can also make toast under your kitchen boiler).

When the large Oven is too large (waste a lot of Electricity) to dry out spices, bake a couple of muffins, heat up baked goods, make oven toast (different taste and much better than a toaster, like melba toast, crunchy not soggy in the middle), half a dozen homemade cookies, etc..

"Doesn't even toast bread well", wrong, quicker than preheating a large oven, set on Oven not pushing button for Toaster, and depends on which Toaster Oven you have just like all Microwave Ovens are not the same and do not get the identical results, then there is the level of skill at using anything (just like there are many different knives used for many different purposes, sure you can master a Chef's Knife, doesn't mean you know how to use a Asian Chef's Knife (different sizes and purposes also).

Chopping Pocket The Chopping Pocket makes it possible for you to chop and prep in a snap with a durable plastic cutting board that folds into a pocket for you to store your prepped food in. To this we say: Huh? Use a bowl.

Sure "use a bowl" and a carry around a cutting board too.

5/16 SLIDES © Amazon Flat Whisk Flat whisks make it easier to whisk things in a pot like a roux where it needs to get close to the surface and reach into the rounded corners. But really, could the job be done with a normal whisk? The answer: Yes, yes it could. "But really, could the job be done with a normal whisk? The answer: Yes, yes it could."

Sure you can, if you like your roux with lumps.

Apple Corer Use a knife, will ya?

One motion a apple sliced into equal wedges and cored. Go ahead only use a knife you will always lose (waste a lot of time), have uneven slices, waste some apple (imperfect coring0. Now lets do this with a bag of apples or everyday for many kids lunches.

Garlic Press Not one real chef has this tool. Work on your knife skills and don’t waste your time trying to de-gunk those little holes.

Wrong again, many Chefs use a Garlic Press, why, because Mincing Garlic is used for specific recipes, peeling and crushing garlic is specific also, a Garlic Press produces garlic that is finer than most minced garlic and is crushed to release the full garlic at the same time (meaning you use less garlic than minced, or peeled and crushed).

Splatter Screen Bulky and unnecessary. Kitchens get dirty, and even with one of those screens, you’ll have to clean up after you make, say, bacon.

Guess you don't eat a lot of bacon or skillet fried foods. Of course you could use the Toaster Oven that you just got rid of to bake a few slices of bacon to perfection.

9/16 SLIDES © Shutterstock Anything With an Adjective/Descriptor Like “Automatic,” or Worse: “O-Matic”Does this need an explanation? Guaranteed you don’t use it regularly and it is hiding somewhere gathering dust.

What your picture shows is a Yogurt Maker. As which is better the store bought yogurt usually with Diabetes, Obesity, Cardio Vascual Disease Causing Man Made Bio Engineered (Enzymes) High Fructose Corn Syrup; or of course you can make your own (without High Fructose Corn Syrup), with the EZ Matic Yogurt Maker that you just got rid of.

Pie Server The flat side of your chef’s knife can handle that job; just insert it at the base of the pie or cake and lift.

Nice try, that curve in the handle does not exist with any knife. That curve in the handle usually matches the angle of a pie pan edge. This allows you to slide the pie knife under the slice without breaking or cutting the pie crust like a regular knife does. The Wedge shape is the size of each slice as a measuring tool, yes, you can get different sizes of wedges. Try working at a bakery, cafe, restaurant that serves lots of pie without one. Thanksgiving, etc. pumpkin pie will not be the same (falling apart pieces bottom crusts torn of pumpkin pie, apple pie, etc.).

Oil Mister

Make vinaigrette and toss your salad like a normal person.

Normal people eat lots of things that are unhealthy, making things yourself to control the ingredients is good, things that make that process easier, are good. Buying a old fashioned bottle with a stopper just to make vinaigrette (usually must use all, not store the remaining once mixed), instead of using a high tech bottle (that can be used to store), no difference, if you do not count waste. Real Olive Oil plus Vinegar (Acid) does not last very long.

Avocado Knife

There’s this cool trick where you cup an avocado half in your non-knife-wielding hand and with your knife, you firmly tap the pit with the sharp edge. Your knife will dig into the pit just enough and give you leverage to pop the core out of the avocado with just a little twist of your hand. Then, using a spoon, enter the avocado at the very bottom edge of the fruit and slowly work to separate the skin from the green flesh. No special tool needed.

Or you could get an avocado knife and not risk slicing your non-knife wielding hand. And using One tool instead of a knife, a spoon, etc. then having to clean a knife, a spoon, more than likely a cutting board, instead of reading the directions and using the avocado knife. There is a Reason for the Warning, Never Cut Towards Yourself (holding the avocado in your hand).

Herb Stripper Your fingers will do just fine.

Sure clearly you don't grow, dry (in the toaster oven), bottle, and use your own spices (herbs). Ever had a spice cut, most definitely worse than a papercut. Pulling a stem thru a hard plastic or stainless steel metal hole is much easier than thru soft skin.

Cake Leveler

Anyone who’s ever baked a cake knows that the beauty and elegance of it comes with patience and precision — which can easy fly out the window when trying to level a cake. But, unless you have to make a bazillion cakes, you probably can’t justify the space this takes up in your drawer. Watch this video and just use your knife. Most people are not skilled enough to only use a knife. Sure if you are only baking a cake for yourself and do not care what that looks like, go ahead use only a knife.

The concept of this tool, cake leveler, is just like that Spam or Luncheon Meat Slicer, go ahead try to cut the same size slices (Thickness) of a whole can of Spam or Luncheon Meat, not going to happen in the same amount of time. Some of us do care what our cake looks like even if we only make a few a year; instead of attempting to hide a screwed up cake with multiple coatings of frosting for that Once a Year Special Occasion when all the Relatives are looking at your cake.

Garlic Peeler Yes, this gadget is different from a garlic press and is used to remove the paper from the cloves. Instead, place the flat side of your chef’s knife over the clove and hit it with the heel of your palm. Voilà, the paper comes right off. Or you could use this nifty trick if you have to peel many cloves.

Some people use a garlic peeler for other uses other than garlic peeling (instead of breaking a finger nail). Peeling a single garlic is fine using the knife crushing technique, again minced garlic, crushed garlic, peeled (but not crushed) garlic, etc. are all used differently and for different recipes and get different results; also this determines how long the garlic (peeled, crushed, minced, paste, etc.) can be stored, many Nations Chefs make their own Garlic Paste (sometimes Garlic Ginger Paste), especially at "Middle Eastern" and Asian Nations.

The easiest method to peel garlic is the glass bottle trick (shaking the bottle with the cloves of garlic), some people use metal bowls (requires two hands); of course the easiest is just buying peeled garlic (still must cut the bases and spoiled brown spots off).

Pork Shredder Claws

Forks and/or gloved hands work supremely well, too… and you’ll look infinitely less ridiculous.

Uh HUH, clearly you never did a Luau. Go ahead do a whole burning hot Kailua Pig (few hundred pounds), now who looks stupid.

Sure you don't do Luau's everyday; unless you have lots of Relatives (many Birthdays), Weddings, Celebrations. Even only doing one Luau a Year, you will be praying you have those "Pork Shredder Claws"; angle of the claws, and the wooden handles make things much easier, less risk of getting burned too. Also used to move the very hot rocks inside the Imu.