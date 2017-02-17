City, developers must add affordable homes

Typical Hawaii Democrats Deny, Deny, Deny

Why there can Never be "Affordable Housing" at Hawaii.

Democrats

The U.S. Island State of Hawaii has been Democrat since the Kingdom of Hawaii.

As the 3rd Largest Land Grab of U.S. History The Democrats wrote to the U.S. President that the Kingdom of Hawaii was Denying them (U.S. Citizens) their Democratic Rights and Freedoms, as the Justification to Use U.S. Military (U.S. Navy and U.S. Marines) to Overthrow the Kingdom of Hawaii.

And then take the Lands of the Kingdom of Hawaii, held for the Hawaiian People.

The Minority of Caucasians felt threatened by the Huge Majority of Legal Asian Immigrants (Chinese and Japanese) of the U.S. Sugar Industry at Hawaii.

The Democrats were Anti Legal Immigrants; and Very Racists until 2003 as applied to Hawaii Asian Legal Immigrants since 1800s.

All the Laws of Washington and All the Bayonets of the Army cannot force the Negro into Our Homes, into Our Schools, Our Churches and Our Places of Recreation and Amusement - 1948 to 2003 longtime Democrat Senator Strom Thurmond

The original intent of importing the Legal Japanese and Chinese Immigrants was to use as Slave Labor at the U.S. Sugar Industry.

The Democratic Party is, was, the Party of Slavery ever since the Caucasian Slaves as Indentured Servants of the American Colonies, the New Democrat's Slaves are the over 23 Million Illegal Aliens at the U.S., to Harvest Fruits and Vegetables at the Democrat States of California, Washington State, Oregon, New York, New Jersey, etc..

The Illegal Aliens that complain about Below Minimum Wages, Living Conditions, Beatings, Rapes, etc. are turned over to Immigration Customs Enforcement by their Democrat Slave Owners.

The Minority Democrat Caucasian Population enforced Anti Asian Laws, including No Right to Vote for Asians, Chinese Exclusion Act, etc..

At Hawaii about 43% of the Population was Japanese, 20% to 40% was Chinese (many Chinese saved up money and fled back to China instead of being treated as Slaves).

10% to 20% were Caucasians of a Population of 255,881; while many other States had Populations of Millions that had the Right to Vote.

The Other 49 U.S. States decided to create U.S. Laws, to punish Residents of Hawaii for living at Paradise, as the means to make money for their States at the expense of Hawaii Residents having to pay a "Paradise Tax", then the cost of Shipping and Handling are added.

The Paradise Taxes are used to Fund 500,000 Jobs at the other 49 U.S. States.

Because the Majority of the Population of Hawaii (Japanese, Chinese) did not have the Right to Vote, and Hawaii had a very small Caucasian Population that did have the Right to Vote, Hawaii was easily Out Voted by the other 49 States, and could not stop the creation, enforcing of the New 1920 and 1936 U.S. Laws that imposed a "Paradise Tax" on the Residents of Hawaii.

Since 1920 and 1936 the Hawaii Democrat Politicians have Strongly Supported these U.S. Laws against the Hawaii Residents that Elected them.

These two U.S. Laws also made California the Main Port of Entry into the U.S., instead of Oahu Hawaii, this took away from Hawaii the Democrat's U.S. Labor Union Jobs of Longshoremen's Labor Union, Dockworker's Labor Union, Warehousemen's Labor Unions, U.S. Asia Transportation Industry, U.S. Ship Building Industry, etc. from Hawaii Residents as the Previous Main Source of Income since Captain Cook.

Ships could no longer go directly from Asia to Hawaii, Refuel, Reprovision (Resupply), those that did suffered a huge Penalty Tariff. Instead Ships from Asia must go all the way to California, then use up more time (Officers and Crews Wages), Fuel, Insurance (ship, cargo, crew), etc. to go to Hawaii before returning to Asia.

Many Ships stopped going to Hawaii before returning to Asia, cargo then had to be offloaded then reloaded on Ships at California Republic going specifically only to Hawaii (increasing costs).

Because of the Democrats, Support of these U.S. Laws, the U.S. Citizens of the U.S. Island State of Hawaii are Hostage to California Republic; as no means to get the Almost 85% of Food Imported to the U.S. Island State of Hawaii except from California Republic.

Only Two Democrats of the U.S. Island State of Hawaii since 1959 actually Represented the Interests of the U.S. Citizens of the U.S. Island State of Hawaii, and stated that the U.S. Island State of Hawaii Must be Exempt from these Unjust U.S. Laws at the U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives of U.S. Congress.

One Hawaii Politician was also in favor of the creation of a New Port of Entry to the U.S. at Hawaii, with the U.S. Government Funding the building of a Major New Port at the Island of Hawaii aka "Big Island"; and the Building of A Major Shipyard for Shipbuilding at the U.S. Island State of Hawaii at the Island of Hawaii, as the U.S. Island State of Hawaii is the Only Island State of the Union of States of the United States of the Republic of America therefore logically relies heavily on Sea Going, Ocean Going Traffic Trade and Commerce; and has no other viable options like other States use of the U.S. Trucking Industry.

The Exemption would result in Democrat U.S. Labor Union 200,000 Jobs returning to the U.S. Island State of Hawaii.

The Extremely High Cost of Living at the U.S. Island State of Hawaii would decrease; with Products (including Food, Construction Materials, Oil, etc.) from Asia being less expensive than at the other 49 U.S. States (that import these from Asia anyway); the Cost of Construction Materials would decrease making it possible to build "Affordable Housing".

Hawaii has an Inflationary Economy.

Cause Democrats

Hawaii has a Very High Democrat Labor Union Population of 20% to 22%, instead of the 4% to 6% of most "Fiscally Responsible States".

Most of these Democrat Labor Union Workers work for State Government, City and County of Honolulu, Construction; that Demand Pay Raises and get Pay Raises as they Run the Hawaii Governments, while the 78% to 80% Majority of Hawaii Residents do not get Pay Raises and are Paying for the Pay Raises of the Hawaii Democrat Labor Union Workers.

The Costs of the Pay Raises of Hawaii's Democrat Labor Unions is then passed on to Hawaii Taxpayers or as Higher Prices causing Hawaii's Extremely High Cost of Living as an Inflationary Economy.

Previous Democrat States with a Runaway Democrat Inflationary Economies, as taken over by Fiscal Responsible and Accountable Republicans, have been turned around, and became Fiscally Responsible with the Deceases of Debt caused by the Democrats U.S. Labor Unions, by decreasing the Population of Democrat Labor Unions to 4% to 6% by increasing the numbers of State Government, City Government, Teachers Unions, etc. by increasing the numbers of Non U.S. Labor Union Civilian Contractors; increased use of School Vouchers (like Democrat President Obama used to send his Children to a Private School).

Fiscal Irresponsibility

Cause Democrats

Any Literate U.S. Citizen that can Read the Honolulu Star Advertiser Articles pertaining to the Oahu Rail Transit Project and the Comments located at the bottom right know just how Fiscally Irresponsible the Democrat Politicians, Lawmakers, etc. really are.

Before Construction started 2011, the Democrats never created a Finalized Route Plan for Oahu Hawaii's Rail Mass Transit, without this Finalized Route they could not create a Budget.

Only Representing the Minority of 20% to 22% of the Hawaii Democrat Labor Unions, anytime that the Hawaii Democrat Labor Unions demanded Pay Raises the Hawaii Democrat Politicians gave the U.S. Citizens Money to the Hawaii Democrat Labor Unions to prevent any Construction from being stopped; as without a Construction Budget the Hawaii Democrat Labor Unions could and did demand almost any amount of a Pay Raise, with the Hawaii Politicians then Raising Taxes on the Majority of 78% to 80% of the Hawaii Population, created Special Rail Taxes, increased Property Taxes, increased the Debt of Hawaii U.S. Citizens, increased weight taxes on vehicles, new taxes as Registrations, etc. as the Democrats' "Spend then Tax" (Spend the Money they don't have, then Tax the crap out of Everybody).

The Lies of Democrats that affect the Hawaii Economy

"Tourism is Hawaii's Number 1 Industry".

Reality, the number 1 contributor to the Hawaii Economy is Hawaii's Importing of Oil from California, with Hawaii's Sales of the Oil from California to Asia. $Billions A Year.

Number 2, is U.S. Defense, as the U.S. Intelligence Agencies, U.S. Military, U.S. Department of State, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and their U.S. Citizens Civilian Contractors. U.S. Defense ever since Captain Cook was, is, one of the Main Contributors to the Hawaii Economy, $Billions a Year.

Number 3, U.S. Government, U.S. Federal Government (Employee's Unions), State of Hawaii Government (Employee's Unions), City and County Governments (Employee's Unions), etc..

Number 4 Hawaii Tourism with the Airlines, without the Airlines, Hawaii Tourism is almost Last Place, as $Millions a Year; while Hawaii Tourism Authority spends $Millions a Year of Hawaii Citizens Money attempting to promote Hawaii Tourism. Many other recent events decreased the amounts of money Hawaii Tourists spend at Hawaii; as well as, the Hawaii Politicians as bribed by Land Developers have been destroying "Paradise" that Tourists want to see (Paradise, not the Suburbs of the Land Developers).

Stupid Democrats Based on Actions of Democrats, the Democrats Definition of Sanity "Repeat the Same Mistakes and Expect Different Results".

The U.S. stopped being a Democracy when the U.S. Founding Fathers Eliminated the Democracy 1781 Articles of Confederation with the Republican 1787 U.S. Constitution, specifically stating "a Republican Form of Government".

Self Sufficient

The U.S. Territory of Hawaii used to be Food Self Sufficient, until the Democrats bribed by Land Developers Rezoned most of Hawaii Agricultural Lands to build Suburbs.

Hawaii's Agricultural Lands are supposed to be Protected by the State of Hawaii Constitution.

With the Destruction of Hawaii's Agricultural Lands, Hawaii must rely on 85% or more of Food to be Imported.

Democrats know nothing as Repeat the Same Mistakes and Expect Different Results with the Rezoning of the Primary Oahu Agricultural Lands of Ho'opili, and Waipio to build more Suburbs.

Democrats Destruction of Paradise

With lots of Land Developments, the State of Hawaii lost lots of Water Shed, Conservation Lands, Agricultural Lands, that gather water that goes into Hawaii's Underground Water Aquifers that are Necessary to support Hawaii's Population and Hawaii Tourists.

Hawaii Used to Be Energy Independent.

The Hawaii Sugar Mills of the Hawaii Sugar Industry provided Unlimited Electricity, Bio Fuels (Aircraft, Ships), Bio Diesels (Vehicles, Ships), Clean Burning Bio Masse instead of Dirty Coal, 100% Ethanol instead of Gasoline, Bio Gasse instead of Toxic Poisonous Methane (aka LNG, Natural Gas), and of course Natural Sugarcane Sugar (Sucrose) instead of Man Made Bio Engineered (Enzymes) High Fructose Corn Syrup (Fructose, used to fatten up cattle, chickens, etc.).

See "Ethanol Fuel at Brazil" - Wikipedia, that is what Hawaii had.

The Democrats of Hawaii as bribed with Huge Campaign Contributions from Hawaiian Electric Industries and the California Oil Corporations, defeated the Competition of Hawaiian Electric Industries (Corporation), of the Hawaii Sugar Mills.

The California Republic's Main Customer for Oil is Hawaii, as Hawaiian Electric Industries uses the Oil from California Republic to Burn to create Electricity.

To kill Hawaii's Sugar Industry and the U.S. Sugar Industry, 2009, Democrat President Obama stopped the Subsidizes to the U.S. Sugar Industry, diverted these Subsidizes to his Constituents of Illinois Corn, Illinois Corn to Ethanol.

This made the U.S. Sugar Industry Not Profitable; Hawaii's Sugar Industry had to shutdown; instead of Modernizing to the "Brazil Solution" to provide Unlimited Renewable Energy, Electricity; Bio Fuels (to the U.S. Navy, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Shipping, U.S. Transportation, etc.), 100% Ethanol was used during, after World War 1 at Hawaii for most Vehicles, Bio Masse was used by Hawaii's Rail Roads instead of dirty coal.

Democrats misuse of Hawaii's Limited Lands

"Caldwell said the city has identified eight parcels that could be used for affordable housing in projects done jointly with the private sector. They include 17 acres in downtown Kapolei, 11 acres in West Loch, 18 acres between Leeward Community College and the city’s rail maintenance center, 10 acres in Kalaheo, 7 acres at the former Aiea Sugar Mill site, and properties surrounding the upcoming rail stations near Pearlridge Center and Ala Moana Center."

"18 acres between Leeward Community College and the city’s rail maintenance center" is where the University of Hawaii's West Oahu Campus should have been built at. Build Vertical not Horizontal due to Limited Land at an Island. Stop Destroying Hawaii's Limited Primary Agricultural Lands.

"17 acres in downtown Kapolei" is where No Income, Low Income Condominiums must be built for the Democrats Caused Hawaii Homeless Crisis. Build Vertical not Horizontal due to Limited Lands. Stop Destroying Hawaii's Limited Agricultural Lands to build more Suburbs like the Destruction of Ho'opili and Waipio Primary Oahu Agricultural Lands.