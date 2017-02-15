Pentagon boss to NATO nations: Increase military spending

According to Former Secretary of Defense Gates, CBS News Article "Gates criticizes NATO; How much does U.S. pay?"

"The United States contributes between one-fifth and one-quarter of NATO's budget." (this is only the money part).

America's contribution to NATO's military budget - provided through the Department of the Army's Operations and Maintenance account - is under 23 percent (more than the required 2% of NATO Member Nations).

"The U.S. contributed $408.051 million and $430.381 million, respectively, in FY2009 and FY2010, according to the Congressional Budget Service."

The other $Billions as Funded by the U.S. Citizens, as,

Civil: Administrative, communications, security, and other non-military costs, as well as programs like the Partnership for Peace and the Euro-Atlantic Partnership Council;

Military: Operational and maintenance costs for international military staff; headquarters in Mons, Belgium and subordinate regional commands; and military-related activities such as the Airborne Early Warning and Control System (AWACS) fleet;

and NATO Security Investment Program (NSIP): Infrastructure spending aimed at improving the organization's anti-terrorism and crisis control capabilities;"

and recently U.S. Missile Defense of European Nations.

BECAUSE most European Nations do NOT give away their Citizens Money, like the Kumbaya Democrats give away $95 Billion A Year of U.S. Citizens Money to Nations that Hate the U.S., their Citizens have a Higher Standard of Living than U.S. Citizens as,

Free College and or University (Tuition, Books, Dormitories, sometimes meals). Some Muslim Nations also provide a monthly spending money of about 350 Euros.

Free Health Care (Medical, Dental, Vision, etc.).

Real Renewable Energy.

Outstanding Great Public Schools (their Governments not Labor Unions directly manage their Public Schools, Colleges and Universities, unlike the U.S.).

Real Rail Mass Transit and Cargo, Inner City, Inter City, Inter State, Inter Nation (Powered by Renewable Energy).

Paid Sick Leave.

Paid Maternity Leave.

4 Weeks Paid Vacations.

Free Nursing Homes.

Lots of Money for High Technology Scientific Research and Developments.

Money for the Development of their Own Nations Culture by Funding Arts and Humanities.

The N.A.T.O. creation was to Counter the U.S.S.R. and U.S.S.R.'s Warsaw Pact Member Nations aggressions of over 101 U.S.S.R. and Warsaw Pact Military Divisions Invading Western Europe.

N.A.T.O. is no longer Valid; as Europe is no longer War Torn, like after World War 2, requiring the U.S. Protection from the U.S.S.R..

It is Decades past the time when European Nations must provide for their Own Mutual Defense without U.S. Interference.

Many times when the Nation of France as a Member Nation when the French Socialist Party (of the U.S.S.R. kind of Socialism) were in control of France, France withdrew from N.A.T.O. participation; France KICKED THE U.S. MILITARY OUT OF FRANCE; the U.S. Restricted French Access to U.S. Information as "No Forn" (No Foreign Access); N.A.T.O. restricted or stopped France's participation with N.A.T.O. (O.T.A.N.) Military Exercises.