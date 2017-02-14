"Russia Deploys Missile, Violating Treaty and Challenging Trump"

“The last thing NATO needs is a bruising debate as we had in the late ’70s and early ’80s about new missile deployments in Europe,” Mr. Miller added. “The United States should build up its missile defense in Europe. But if the United States wants to deploy a military response, it should be sea-based.”

Typical response of somebody that was not of the Intermediate Range Nuclear Forces Europe.

The Reasons why, the Pershing 1A, and Pershing 2s were deployed to Europe were,

At that time the Russian Submarines, Attack and Hunter Killer Capabilities were greater than the u.S. Navy's Submarine Launched Ballistic Missile Capabilities.

For a very long time the U.S. Navy Submarine "Experts" wondered why the U.S.S.R. was painting the deck of their Submarines with Rubber based Coatings. Why would the U.S.S.R. create Very Expensive Titanium Double Hulled Attack Submarines, and a Liquid Metal Cooled Nuclear Reactor.

In other words the U.S. Navy's Ballistic Missile Submarines would get sunk long before getting into range. Proven even today Russian Federation Stealth Submarine Technology; as a Russian Federation Submarine remained Undetected at the Gulf of Mexico near a Strategic U.S. Navy Submarine Launched Ballistic Missile Base, they (Russians) were only detected after they were miles away, many days later.

Accuracy, during the Cold War, the U.S.S.R. and Warsaw Pact Nations to possibly survive a Thermo Nuclear World War 3, dispersed the U.S.S.R.'s Population and Industry Involuntarily so that the U.S. and U.S. Allies (Britain) would have too many Targets for Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles and Intermediate Range Ballistic Missiles. Meaning none of the U.S. Nuclear Missiles could afford to miss the designated target.

During the arguments for the Limited U.S. Defense Budget the U.S. Navy lost the argument due to the inaccuracy of U.S. Navy Ballistic Missiles (Pre G.P.S.), as must account for Ocean currents, calculated Launch Location (best guess), etc. prior to Launch; unlike the Land Based Pershing 1a and Pershing 2's that were positioned based on Surveyed Registration Locations resulting in the Unclassified CEP of less than 50 Meters.

Even today with all of the Technological Advances, the Ship Based Anti Ballistic Missile Aegis system still misses, as the U.S. Navy's Justification to Install Land Based "Aegis On (A) Shore" Anti Ballistic Missile Systems.

"Jon Wolfsthal, who served as a nuclear weapons expert on the National Security Council during the Obama administration, said the United States, its NATO allies, Japan and South Korea needed to work together to put pressure on Russia to correct the violation. The response, he wrote on Twitter, should be taken by the “alliance as a whole.”"

"Expert" LOL, during the Cold War the U.S.S.R. and Warsaw Pact Nations, and the Chinese believed that the U.S. and U.S. Allies were Arrogant Children, as Demanding U.S. Academic Idealism on the Majority Population of the Chinese, and the Chinese and U.S.S.R. having most of the Earths Land Mass, "Democracy" is "Majority Rule" as basically the Majority was not, is not, the U.S. and U.S. Allies; on top of those (reasons), the Chinese have been around for Thousands of Years, while the Children as the U.S. only just over a couple (200) Hundred Years.

More Democrat Fear Mongering, Propaganda, etc.; just like the Associated Press article claiming that North Korea was attempting to challenge Trump, with the launch of a Non Inter Continental Ballistic Missile as an Intermediate Range Ballistic Missile that landed very short of the U.S. Ally Nation of Japan. Basically, there was no Challenge to Trump, just a made up Sensationalist Democrat News Media Propaganda.

Eastman Kodak had developed a kind of film that could see almost the entire color of Blue Spectrum. This Eastman Kodak film was then used in U.s. Reconnaissance Satellites and could see almost EVERY Submarine. Back then Reconnaissance Satellites still used Film and Very Expensive Optics, as Digital Imaging and Electronic Optics did not exist. The U.S.S.R. got a hold of this Technology, resulting in Submarines having to travel masked by clouds, storms, "Atmospheric Conditions", etc. because the Satellites could not see thru those, until the invention of Thermal Imaging. Reference Book "Spies in The Skies" of 1960s to 1970s that was pulled from Library Shelves for disclosing National Security Information.

The Deepest Diving, and the Fastest Submarines were of the U.S.S.R..

The U.S.S.R. Intent was to be able to stay near the bottom of the Oceans waiting for U.S. Submarines to travel above them (a huge Target); and to be able to chase down any U.S. Navy Submarine Strategic Ballistic Nuclear Missile Submarine, and Out Run, Out Maneuver any U.S. Attack Submarine.

At that time the U.S.S.R. had the most accurate Underwater Surveys and Maps,

U.S.S.R. Boat (Submarine) Officers and Crew were believed to be the Elite of the U.S.S.R. Navy and received Elite Rights, Benefits, and Entitlements, unlike their U.S. Navy Counterparts. However they (including their Families) were also under constant Surveillance of the U.S.S.R.s Political Officers and KGB. While U.S. Navy Submariners are looked down upon by the Majority of the U.S. Navy Surface Warfare, even not promoted as rapidly as U.S. Navy Surface Warfare Personnel. U.S.S.R. Submarine Commanders are Mature Senior Officers, with Lots of Experience, as Captains O-6, while the U.S. Navy has O-4s as U.S. Navy Submarine Commanders, it would be this kind of Inexperience that resulted in Deaths as the USS Greeneville rammed the Ehime Maru full of Japanese School Children, and other U.S. Navy Submarines running aground.