Stop seeking ways to raise our taxes

You need to remove the photo of the U.S. Government's Internal Revenue Service, your Letter, Editorial only Deals with the State of Hawaii, and the City and County of Honolulu; replace the IRS Photo with a smiling Mayor Kirk Caldwell photo, smiling because he got some of your arse.

"Mayor Kirk Caldwell wants a permanent extension of the general excise tax surcharge for rail. For that he is willing to share the revenue with the state. The rail project is out of control." - Ted Kanemori

Vote Democrat,

Democrat's Defintion of Sanity "Repeat the Same Mistakes and Expect Different Results".

Vote Democrat, "Spend then Tax", as in spend what you don't have then Tax the F**k out of everybody.

The other that Democrats are known for is "Tax The Rich, Rich Pay Their Fair Share", this did not work well for the British at England, with the British Kings confiscations of Lands, Properties, Farms, etc. that lead to an Uprising at England; did not work out well for the British believing that the American Colonists were "Rich" and Taxed the crap out of American Colonists resulting in the American Revolution; did not work out too well for Democrat Presidential Candidate Obama 2007 to 2008 as he chased out the Rich U.S. And Foreign Investors from the U.S., Triggering the 2008 Great Recession (Democrat President Clinton's Act of Elimination of the Banking Act of 1933 is the Main Cause of the $60 Trillion to $100 Trillion "Global Economic Crisis" aka 2008 Great Recession), as U.S. Businesses fled the U.S. to Reincorporate at Zug Switzerland to get away from Obama "Tax The Rich, Rich Pay Their Fair Share".

Did not work out so well for Democrat Governor Brown of the Illegal Alien Harbor State of California implementing Obama's "Tax The Rich, Rich Pay Their Fair Share" to find the 1/4th of California's Budget spent on Illegal Aliens (Democrat "Spend then Tax"), result 250 Businesses fled California Republic to the Republic of Texas, Toyota U.S.A. Corporation started to build a New Headquarters at Dallas Texas, and will leave California 2016.

Many of the Hundreds of Thousands of Jobs left California Republic, many of the Businesses that left California refused to Rehire the Democrats that came to Texas seeking their Jobs back, as it was these very same Californians that Caused the Businesses to Flee California Republic.

Vote Democrat, Democrats are known to be Fiscally Irresponsible. "What's a Budget?". reason why the Democrats did not create a Budget for Oahu's Rail Mass Transit before Construction started 2011, nor did they create a Finalized Rail Mass Transit Route (to create a Budget).

Vote Democrat, Democrats are known to ONLY do things that Benefit their Special Interests, F**k Everybody Else.

The Oahu Rail Mass Transit ONLY Benefits the Democrats U.S. Labor Union Construction Workers.

The U.S. Island State of Hawaii is unique (in a detrimental way) in that the Hawaii Population has a 20% to 22% U.S. Labor Union Population mostly Hawaii State Government Employees Unions, and City and County of Honolulu Government Employees Unions; because of this Forbes rated Hawaii Fiscally Irresponsible, other U.S. States have a Population of 4% to 6% U.S. Labor Union Population and are Rated as Fiscally Responsible.

It is the 20% to 22% that the Hawaii Democrat Politicians Support not the 78% to 80% of the U.S. Island State of Hawaii Population.

As the Hawaii U.S. Labor Unions provide the Hawaii Democrat Politicians with; Large amounts of Votes, as U.S. Labor Union Endorsements, requiring all U.S. Labor Union Members to Vote for the Candidate Endorsed by the U.S. Labor Union.

The U.S. Labor Unions use the U.S. Labor Union Membership Dues to Bribe Democrat Politicians with Huge Campaign Contributions, or having all Hawaii U.S. Labor Union Members give individual Campaign Contributions also.

One more Democrat U.S. Labor Union (Hawaii State Teachers Union, lie "Association" aka HSTA) "Our state politicians are contemplating raising taxes for the benefit of the Hawaii State Teachers Association." - - Ted Kanemori

Democrats are known to without Responsibility nor Accountability spend "other People's Money (U.S. Citizens Money)"

"The problem is not too few dollars, but that our Democrat Politicians of the state and city spend too much." - Ted Kanemori

"How about doing a “root cause” analysis of our homeless problem? All we hear is that the problem is getting worse, which costs everyone more money." - Ted Kanemori

The Causes,

The Democrat Politicians wrote to the U.S. President that the Kingdom of Hawaii was "Denying them their Democratic Freedoms and Rights", as the Justication to use the U.S. Military (U.S. Navy and U.S. Marines) to Overthrow the Kingdom of Hawaii.

Note: Ever since the U.S. Founding Fathers Eliminated the Democracy 1781 Articles of Confederation with the Republican 1787 U.S. Constitution, the Union of States of the United States of the Republic of America STOPPED Being a Democracy, the U.S. Constitution Article 4 Section 4 specifically states "a Republican Form of Government" (the current Republican Three Branches of U.S. Government), I have a Very Long Researched Explanation why the U.S. Founding Fathers Eliminated Democracy; the U.S. Constitution Article 4 Section 4 also states that Each State to have "a Republican Form of Government" to be protected from Invasion and Domestic Violence (if not "a Republican Form of Government" they are on their own).

The Democrat Politicians of Hawaii Support the 1920 and 1936 U.S. Laws, that Punish the Residents of Hawaii for living at "Paradise", with a "Paradise Tax", then the Costs of Shipping and Handling are added.

These U.S. Laws also Punish Merchant Ships coming directly to Hawaii from Asia; they must go to the Main Port of Entry to the U.S., California, then they can come to Hawaii, this uses more time (Ships Officers Salaries and Crew Wages), costs more Insurance, uses more Fuel, these Costs are then added to the Value and Price of the Cargo.

The "Paradise Taxes" fund 500,000 Jobs at the other 49 U.S. States, these other 49 U.S. States then Bribe the Hawaii Democrat Politicians with Campaign Contributions to continue to Support the 1920 and 1936 U.S. Laws.

The Result of these U.S. Laws in the High Cost of Construction Materials, this means No Such Thing as "Affordable Housing"; a Hawaii High Cost of Food, Basic Utilities (Electricity, Water), High Cost of Fuel, etc., because of Hawaii's High Cost of Living the Democrat U.S. Labor Unions Demand and Get Pay Raises (the costs of the Pay raises were passed on to everybody as higher prices) this caused Hawaii Inflationary Economy, the Result is that Rents, Leases increased while the Majority as Non U.S. Labor Union Workers Income and Retirees Retirements remained the same so they get kicked out of their Rentals.

Democrat Politician President Clinton F**ked Up the U.S. Economy.

1993 to 2001 Democrat President Clinton Destroyed the U.S. Defense of the U.S. Intelligence Agencies, U.S. Military, U.S. Department of State, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers including U.S. Infrastructure Projects), etc..

As Ordered "The Cold War Era (U.S.) Defense is No Longer Needed", this was the Modern U.S. Defense Created by Republican President H.W. Bush. Because of all the Budget Cuts, the U.S. Intelligence was Blind and Deaf.

To further cripple U.S. Intelligence, Democrat President Clinton's U.S. Law, No Information Sharing, No Information Sharing between U.S. Agencies; No Information Sharing between U.S. Agencies and U.S. Allies Agencies.

With these Democrat President Clinton Cuts, the U.S. Defense No Longer Needed all of the Made In U.S. Products, Goods and Services from the Democrat President FDR Created Labor Intensive U.S. Military Defense Industrial Complex that Employs about 100 Million "Middle Class" U.S. Citizen; so of Course the Labor Intensive U.S. Military Industrial Complex had to throw lots of "Middle Class" Citizens on Unemployment, this would cause the Democrat President Clinton 1998 U.S. Recession.

1993 Democrat President Clinton's U.S. Airstrikes and U.S. Cruise Missile Attacks against the Muslims at Baghdad Iraq. Result the 1993 Osama Bin Laden First Attack of the World Trade Center.

1996, 1998 Democrat President Clinton's U.S. Airstrikes and U.S. Cruise Missile Attacks against the Muslims at Baghdad Iraq, kills hundreds of thousands of Shia of Iraq civilian men, women and lots of children at the Crowded Urban Poor Areas of Baghdad Iraq. 1998 Democrat President Clinton Declared War Against Iraq with U.S. Law, Iraq Liberation Act of 1998, 1998 U.S. Military Operation Desert Fox.

Result, the Second Osama Bin Laden attack of the World Trade Center as the 9/11 2001 Attacks.

1999, and 2000 Democrat President Clinton Eliminated the Bank Act of 1933, the Banking Act of 1933 Protected the U.S. from Recessions, Depressions, Great Depressions, Economic Disasters, etc. by making the Causes Illegal. Those that realized the implications, then did those same Actions that Caused the 1929 to 1939 Great Depression in order to make Profits of $60 Trillion to $100 Trillion, this indirectly caused the Democrat President Clinton Caused "Mortgage Crisis", causing the "Wall Street Crisis", "Financial Crisis", "Banking Crisis", "Credit Crisis", etc..

Also to cause the "Mortgage Crisis" Democrat President Clinton had Amended the U.S. Law Community Reinvestment Act Demanding that Financial Institutions like Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae provide Loans (Mortgages) to those without any means to repay those Loans (Mortgages), years later when the Mortgages became Due 2007 to 2008, many "walked away" from their Democrat President Clinton Mortgages, this nearly destroyed Financial Institutions Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae and many other Financial Institutions; this then lead to the Credit Crisis, as Financial Institutions were unable or unwilling to provide Loans to Businesses to continue to operate as "Operational Loans", this then required U.S. Congress to provide Loans to U.S. Businesses as Republican President Bush's 2008 Troubled Asset Relief Program "T.A.R.P.", the Democrat Controlled U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives then perverted this by only providing Loans to previous Democratic Party Supporter U.S. Businesses and U.S. Financial Institutions; allowed many Republican Businesses (many U.S. Small "Mom and Pop" Businesses) and Financial Institutions to Fail and used this to buy Democrat Presidential Candidate Obama the 2008-2009 Electoral College Votes to become U.S. President 2009.

Because of the Democrat President Clinton caused "Credit Crisis", 2008 Republican President G.W. Bush gave his written Demand to U.S. Congress to provide Loans to General Motors and Chrysler Alive. Democrat President Obama's Re Election Speech Lie "Osama Bin Laden Is Dead, General Motors Is Alive", as the Cause of the Obama Libyan Rebels of actually Non Libyan Al Quada's Ansar Al Shariah to attack the U.S. Consulate Benghazi Libya and the CIA Annex Benghazi Libya after the Democrat President Obama Overthrow of U.S. Ally President Gaddaffi of Libya a U.S. Ally since 2006 as part of Democrat President Obama's stated 2009 Foreign Policies of "Regime Change" of the Overthrows of U.S. Allies Established Governments.

After becoming U.S. President, Democrat President Obama attempted to Reinstate the Banking Act of 1933, but the Obstructionist Democrats that Controlled both the U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives stopped him because they were making themselves into Multi Millionaires.

To make matters worse, Democrat President Obama made Deals with the U.S. Insurance Corporations, Medical Device Corporations, Pharmaceuticals Corporations to get $4 Billion of Campaign Contributions for the Democratic Party and the Democrat President Obama Re Election Campaign by giving the Insurance Corporations $67 Billion, Medical Device Corporations $27 Billion, Pharmaceuticals Corporations $80 Billion of U.S. Citizens Money as by U.S. Law ACA "Obamacare". PBS Documentary Obama's Deal.

The Democrats that controlled the U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives refused to create a U.S. Budget that included Democrat President Obama's $4 Trillion ACA "Obamacare" and must Raise the U.S. Debt Ceiling. So the Democrats only created Continuing Resolutions that did not include the $4 Trillion ACA "Obamacare".

To attempt to Find the $4 Trillion for his ACA "Obamacare" Democrat President Obama as Commander In Chief April 2009 Ordered Secretary of Defense Gates to Cut the U.S. Defense by 50%. Resulting in the Unnecessary Deaths of U.S. Citizens of the U.S. Defense involved in Two Wars caused by Democrat President Clinton, Democrat President Obama's Secret Wars as Illegal Unfunded (no U.S. Laws, and no Congressional Appropriations), Obama's 75 armed Conflicts.

Still Democrat President Obama needed more money for his ACA "Obamacare", so July 2011 Democrat President Obama gave his Written Demand to Democrat Senator Harry Reid to Implement the Obama Nuclear Option Automatic Sequestrations to force the Republican Controlled U.S. House of Representatives to Create a U.S. Budget that included his $4 Trillion ACA "Obamacare" and Raise the U.S. Debt Ceiling (how much U.S. Citizens Owe, are in Debt). The Democrats then blame the Obama Nuclear Option Automatic Sequestrations on the Republicans.

The 50% U.S. Defense Budget Cut Ordered by Democrat President Obama resulted in 100 Million U.S. Citizens No Longer of the U.S. Work Force, most as 95 Million being Millennials (ages 18 to 36) that never even entered the U.S. Work Force (U.S. Labor Force) by getting their First Entry Level Job; 5 Million are Recent Retirees that realized they must have a Full Time Job and or Part Time Jobs to Supplement their Retirement Pay.

"Voters should think about it when election time comes around." - Ted Kanemori

ROTFLMAO, the Democrats U.S. Labor Union Owned Teachers and Professors Indoctrinated (Brainwashed) them since Kindergarten to even after Post Graduate. How can they "think".