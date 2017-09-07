Navy says tight budget, stress on fleet don't excuse crashes

Tragic, sad, ignorant, all at the same time as "Repeat the Same Mistakes and Expect Different Results" that cost Human Lives.

In the Past U.S. Military Officers (U.S. Military Schools, Training and Experience) KNEW that U.S. Defense Budget Determined Training Funds, Operational Funds, Sustainment Funds.

During the previous U.S. Defense Budget Cuts, the U.S. Military Missions and U.S. Military Operations were decreased in direct proportion to the U.S. Defense Budget Cuts. This left Big Holes in the U.S. Defense on purpose so that the Members of the U.S. Congressional Intelligence Committees would act, while most of U.S. Congress refused to listen to the Testimonies of the U.S. Military Officers of the U.S. Department of Defense that U.S. Congress had labeled as "Experts" and were Subpoenaed to Testify to U.S. Congress (same U.S. Congress that refused to listen to them anyway).

The U.S. Defense Budget Cuts that I witnessed

Post Vietnam as stationed at Germany after the Vietnam War. U.S. Military Combat Experienced U.S. Military were Forced Out of the U.S. Military, they were no longer available to Train Non Combat Experienced U.S. Military on those Life Saving things they learned, that were never taught nor trained anywhere. Funds for everything from Training Ammunition, Vehicle Fuel for Training, Rations, Money for Limited U.S. Military Exercises were all severely Rationed.

The Worst as the Second that I survived was President Clinton's 1993 to 2001 Destruction of the U.S. Defense, "The Cold War Era U.S. Defense Is No Longer Needed" as Ordered by President Clinton as Commander In Chief to the U.S. Secretary of Defense. U.S. Military Combat Veterans of the 1990 to 1991 "First Gulf War" were asked to Retire or be Reduction In Force'ed" (R.I.F.ed). All U.S. Military Training was severely Restricted. U.S. States National Guards and Reserves lost U.S. Department of Defense Funding, most States National Guards could not be sent to Active Duty Basic Training, Active Duty Advanced Individual Training so the States National Guards after Classroom Only Training, had large Parties. Most had joined their State's National Guard to get Free College or University Tuition, and never go to War or Combat, nor Active Duty anyway.

Meanwhile President Clinton lie again, as the Peace President, as Ordered U.S. Airstrikes and U.S. Cruise Missile Attacks against the Muslims at Baghdad Iraq that would result in the First 1993 Osama Bin Laden Attacks of the World Trade Center.

In 1996 more U.S. Airstrikes and U.S. Cruise Missile Attacks against the Muslims at Baghdad Iraq, there were no more Iraqis Military Targets at Baghdad Iraq they had been moved after the President Clinton 1993 Ordered Attacks.

1998 U.S. Congress demanded that President Clinton Stop, and obey the U.S. Laws, that Restrict and Limit the U.S. President's "War Powers", the U.S. Senate's 1973 War Powers Resolution, and the U.S. House of Representatives' 1973 War Powers Act. President Clinton then demanded with his 1998 State of the Union Address "Weapons of Mass Destruction", that U.S. Congress Declare War Against U.S. Ally Iraq.

In 1998 U.S. Congress then created U.S. Law, Iraq Liberation Act of 1998, "Overthrow Iraqis President Saddam Hussein, Liberate the Iraqis People, Install a Democracy". With Full U.S. Congressional Appropriations.

President Clinton no longer had a U.S. Defense capable of a Liberation of Iraq. So 1998 he ordered More inaccurate U.S. Airstrikes and U.S. Cruise Missile Attacks against the Muslims at Baghdad Iraq. It was President Clinton's belief that he stated to the U.S. Military Commanders that by attacking the crowded urban poor areas of Baghdad Iraq, the Iraqis People would rise up and Overthrow Iraqis President Saddam Hussein. Muslims do not play that kind of game, they then named the U.S. "The Great Satan" for Murdering Hundreds of thousands of Non Military Iraqis Men, Women and lots of Children. Osama Bin Laden then Declared Revenge "For the Murders of the Innocent Poor of Islam (at Baghdad Iraq)", while Osama Bin Laden was at Afghanistan hosted by the Afghan Taliban. This Revenge would then become the Second Osama Bin Laden attack of the World Trade Center caused by President Clinton, as the 9/11 2001 Attacks of the World Trade Center.

In 2002 the Democrats of the U.S. Senate Demanded that U.S. President G.W. Bush "Accomplish" the President Clinton 1998 Declared War Against Iraq with U.S. Law, 2002 Iraq War Resolution with U.S. Congressional Appropriations. While the U.S. Military was already at Afghanistan since 2001 attempting CIA Operation Neptune Spear, Locate and Capture Osama Bin Laden, and later on Overthrow the Afghan Taliban Government, see Documentary "Horse Soldiers of 9/11", see Doug Stanton's Book, "Horse Soldiers: The Extraordinary Story of a Band of US Soldiers Who Rode to Victory in Afghanistan"

Meanwhile the rest of the U.S. Military was "Not Mission Capable"....Training.

2002 to 2003 as Required by U.S. Congress, President Bush Mobilized the States' National Guards. Because President Clinton's Reduction In Forces made the U.S. Military incapable of any kind of Liberation of Iraq.

During the 2003 Liberation of Iraq (Not "Invasion"), broken down State's National Guard Vehicles were from U.S. Ally Saudi Arabia and U.S. Ally Kuwait all the way to Baghdad Iraq. Their Maintenance Vehicles had broken down also, so had their Recovery Vehicles. Stranded they got repeatedly attacked by the Shia of Iraq (Millions of Iranians Living at U.S. Ally Iraq, as Not Iraqis) Militias, the State's National Guards weapons could not fire, so they either ran or were killed. Those States' National Guards that attempted to Call for Air to Ground Attacks from the U.S.A.F. and U.S. Army Helicopters ended up killing themselves because they did not know basic Land Navigation (knowing how to read a map, to figure out where they were).

Many States' National Guards got Lost. Many would go back and forth thru the same villages, towns, so many times that the Shia of Iraq (Iranians) had more than enough time to create escape proof Ambushes. The States' National Guards did not have a chance because only 1 of 10 of their weapons could fire, most of their "Crew Served" weapons (M60s, M2) mounted on vehicles could not fire. example, Private Jessica Lynch's M16 could not fire, nor could her Sergeant's M16. Only one Specialist 4's M16 fired, so all the Shia of Iraq Militia concentrated their fires on him killing him, then capturing or killing the rest of the State's National Guards Convoy that had gotten lost and was heading towards Shia of Iraq Militia held Basra (East) instead of North to Baghdad Iraq.

Most State's National Guards had marked on their Unit Status Reports that they were Fully Trained, and they were Equipment Readiness Status A ("Mission Capable").

States' National Guard Members that only joined to get Free College or University Tuition started screaming "Bush Illegal Unfunded Wars", not knowing about the U.S. Congressional Laws that made these Wars 100% Legal, and the U.S. Congressional Appropriations that made these Wars Fully Funded. This would be their attempt to get out of their Signed Contracts, they then hired Lawyers, and lost every case. Finally, they contacted their States' U.S. Congressional Representatives, some would ape "Bush Illegal Unfunded Wars" regardless of the Fact that according to U.S. Congressional Records they had Voted For the Declared War Against Iraq and the U.S. Congressional Appropriations not Once but Twice (Two U.S. Laws Two U.S. Congressional Appropriations).

The Third, was April 2009 President Obama as Commander In Chief Ordered 50% U.S. Defense Budget Cuts to Secretary of Defense Gates, While the U.S. Defense was involved in Two Wars Caused by President Clinton Iraq and Afghanistan, President Obama's Secret Wars that were Illegal Unfunded because No U.S. Laws and No U.S. Congressional Appropriations, 75 "Armed Conflicts", this would result in the Unnecessary Deaths of U.S. Citizens of the U.S. Defense. As Training Funds were chopped, U.S. Military Arrived in Combat poorly Trained, lacking Basic Combat Skills. Operational Funds were chopped, no money for Critical Life Saving Medical Supplies, replacement Helmets, replacement "Body Armor" with Strike Plates, Repair Parts (not enough Air to ground support as aircraft ended up grounded lack of repair parts), high capacity magazines for M16s and M4s, replacement boots, replacement uniforms, even replacement tires. Sustainment Funds were chopped, this meant that some were only getting cheese sandwich and one M.R.E. per meal, fuel was rationed, ammunition was rationed, toilet paper was rationed.

The First Reduction In Force'd (R.I.F.ed) were the most Experienced 108,000 U.S. Department Of Defense (D.O.D.) Civilians, and 90,000 U.S. Military, especially those that criticized or disagreed with President Obama's Ordered Rules Of Engagement (R.O.E.) as basically "Cannot Shoot Unless Shot At First". After finding out about this the Al Quada, Afghan Taliban at Afghanistan, and the Shia of Iraq (Millions of Iranians living at Iraq) Militias and the few Iraqis Militias fired the biggest weapons they could get, RPG-7s, 12.7mm Machineguns, 23mm Anti Aircraft Guns, Mortars, at a U.S. Military Infantry Squad, then after the dust cleared they would start firing SVD Sniper Rifles and AK-47s. Did not matter if you saw them first, you still could not fire until after they fired. This was Not an Interpretation of what President Obama Ordered, as those that violated this Presidential Order were Prosecuted in Court Martials and ended up in the Fort Leavenworth Disciplinary Barracks, a U.S. Navy Stockade, or a Federal Penitentiary (due to overcrowding at the U.S. Military Prison Facilities).

As part of President Obama's 50% U.S. Defense Budget Cuts, was President Obama's Ordered "Obama Nuclear Option Automatic Sequestrations", that further Cut the U.S. Defense, and All U.S. Government Agencies, Social Welfare Programs. This is what is happening now.

U.S. Navy Commanding Officers of U.S. Navy Ships and Boats (Submarines) used to be trained to put out "Watches", as soon as a Ship or Boat was ready to leave Port, a Minimum of One Fore, One Aft, One Port, One Starboard, during the entire Mission. The Watch Officers would check on the Watch (Watchers) every two hours, Radio Operators, Radar, Passive Electronics, and sign off on a Official Log. This followed the Naval Tradition of the Time announced and "All's Well", like "Twelve Bells and All's Well". During "Inclimate" Weather, the Ships Watch was doubled sometimes more, as Two Watch tied off individually at Forward Port, Forward Starboard, Two Port Amidships, Two Starboard Amidships, Two Aft Starboard, Two Aft Port, and why, First a Storm can hide from detection a Super Oil Tanker and smaller Ships until almost within 100 meters, Second Two Person Teams to insure that in the event of a "Man Overboard", that there is a chance (even if a small chance) of Rescue (reason why U.S. Navy needs to require all Ship Crew and Officers to wear Transponders at all times while on board. Currently, U.S. Naval Officers have very little experience in High Risk "Shallow Water Operations aka "Littoral" (including leaving Port or arriving at Port) as like Aircraft the most dangerous times are takeoffs and landings, as U.S. Naval Vessels (Ships and Boats (Submarines)) are made for Low Risk Deep Water (Blue Water) Only.